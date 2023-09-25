Have you been feeling low lately? Do you experience fatigue throughout the day? Are you dealing with muscle and joint pains for no apparent reason? Is your skin losing its lustre? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it's time to consider incorporating more antioxidants into your diet. But what exactly are antioxidants? Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains that antioxidants are compounds that help protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. They play a vital role in flushing out unwanted toxins and oxidants produced by the nutrients we consume daily. An excess of these toxins can negatively impact your immunity and overall well-being. Therefore, Datta suggests incorporating antioxidants into your diet to maintain a balance and maximize the benefits of the nutrients you consume. And the best part? You don't need to search far and wide for antioxidants; you can find them in the foods you eat every day. All you have to do is select the right ingredients and consume them in the right amounts.

Here Are 5 Benefits of Adding Antioxidants to Your Diet:

1. Flush Out Toxins

According to a report published by Harvard Medical School, antioxidants help neutralize free radicals by donating some of their own electrons. This process breaks the chain reaction of oxidants that can harm other molecules in your body's cells.

2. Boost Energy

Effective detoxification enhances your body's efficiency and provides you with the energy to power through your day. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition suggests that consuming antioxidant-rich foods can increase energy production through "aerobic glucose metabolism."

3. Aid Heart Health

As mentioned earlier, antioxidants scavenge free radicals in your body's cells, preventing oxidative damage. Studies show that this can improve blood and oxygen flow through the arteries, reducing the risk of heart-related issues.

4. Promote Skin And Hair Health

Antioxidants protect your skin from sun damage, increase blood circulation in your cells, and maintain skin moisture. This process slows down the ageing process, as reported in WebMD.

5. Improve Eyesight

A peer-reviewed journal, Antioxidants, reports that nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin found in green vegetables act as antioxidants that can prevent or reduce the risk of eyesight-related problems. Vitamin C and E also function as antioxidants, preventing various eye diseases, according to experts.

Now that you understand the reasons to include antioxidants in your diet, we encourage you to make the necessary changes to improve your overall health. Don't worry; we're here to assist you. We've gathered some smart tips from nutritionist Nmami Agarwal to help you incorporate more antioxidants into your existing diet. Let's take a look.

Here Are 5 Ideas to Increase Antioxidants in Your Body:

1. Eat Rainbow Foods

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests incorporating colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet to increase carotenoids in your body. Foods like carrots, berries, leafy greens, and apples are rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, providing a wide range of antioxidants that support immune function and cellular repair.

2. Garnish Your Foods With Flavourful Herbs

Enhance the aroma and nutritional value of your dishes by adding herbs like basil, cinnamon, ginger, garlic, and turmeric. Nmami Agarwal recommends these herbs for their polyphenols and curcumin, which have anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Sprout Your Grains

Maximize the benefits of whole grains like quinoa, amaranth, and barley by sprouting them. According to the expert, sprouting increases nutrient levels, including antioxidants, and improves digestibility, promoting better nutrient absorption.

4. Add Healthy Fats To Your Diet

It's important to note that not all fats are unhealthy. In fact, incorporating healthy fats like olive oil, nuts, seeds, and more provides essential fatty acids and vitamin E, which protect cells from oxidative damage and promote heart health.

5. Rely On Fermented Foods

If you've been avoiding fermented foods like pickles due to concerns about excess oil and unhealthiness, it's time to reconsider. Nmami Agarwal suggests that including fermented foods in your diet can add probiotics, promoting gut health and indirectly boosting antioxidant availability.

