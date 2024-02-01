With modernization, several environmentally sustainable changes have been embraced by society. People have become environmentally aware, started discarding plastics, and opted for other long-lasting options. One of the latest changes has happened in the kitchen, as people have switched from using metal and aluminium to wooden cooking utensils. Wooden kitchenware is a great alternative to commonly used utensils as they are durable and reduce the risk of getting food burnt. If you are someone who wants a more environmentally friendly kitchen, then fret not! We have compiled a list of 5 reasons why you should switch to using wooden cooking tools.





Wooden utensils can reduce the risk of burning food.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Switch To Using Wooden Cooking Tools

1. Non-Reactive Material

Wooden cooking tools like spatulas, spoons, and cutting boards are non-reactive, unlike utensils made of aluminium and low-quality stainless steel. This means wooden cooking utensils won't react with alkaline or acidic ingredients (for example: tomato sauce or lemon juice) like metal utensils might. These chemical reactions can have negative effects on your body. Using wooden cooking utensils can help maintain the flavour and taste of the food.

2. Heat Resistance

Wood is a poor conductor of heat and has natural resistance. This means it won't conduct heat like metal. You can easily use wooden cooking tools in hot pans and pots as they are less likely to transfer heat to your hands. Moreover, wooden utensils won't get hot enough to burn your food, which makes them ideal for flipping and stirring dishes on the stove.

3. Non-Corrosive

Wooden cooking utensils have inherent durability and if used properly, can be used for longer periods. Also, wood is softer, smoother, and less abrasive than stainless steel. Wooden cooking utensils have anti-rust and non-corrosive properties which are unaffected by acidic substances and thus, eliminate the need for rust removal.

Wooden cooking utensils are anti-bacterial.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Antibacterial

As opposed to plastic and metal utensils, wooden cooking tools have antibacterial qualities that kill germs and ensure food is safe for consumption. Plastic and metal utensils pose a health risk if not cleaned and disinfected properly. You can easily invest in wooden cooking tools made of pine, oak, and teak instead of metal and aluminium utensils.

5. Environmentally Friendly

The best part about wooden cooking utensils is that they are made with renewable resources like bamboo or other sustainable woods. Using such utensils reduces dependence on plastic cookware, which is not environmentally friendly and contributes to pollution. By choosing wooden utensils, you can make your kitchen more sustainable.





Have you used wooden cooking utensils before? Let us know in the comments below!