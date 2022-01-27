Did you just wake up with an uncomfortable pain and burning sensation in your mouth? If yes, then there could be a chance that you have mouth ulcers. Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lumps that usually heal on their own. But even then, they interfere with your eating, making it painful and inconvenient. Mouth ulcers can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, acidity, constipation and vitamin B or C, iron, and other nutrient deficiencies. However, the good part is that they are treatable. Certain medicines can help soothe the effects of it. And if you don't want to treat it medically, then some specific home remedies are also effective!





As per Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, "Constipation or other stomach problems are the most common causes of mouth ulcers. Treatment of such ailments, or the root cause, will aid in the faster healing of mouth ulcers. There is no better treatment for mouth ulcers than home remedies."





So, check out simple home remedies which can help you treat mouth ulcers.

5 Home Remedies For Mouth Ulcers

1. Orange Juice

Ulcers can be caused due to the lack of vitamin C. Orange's main goal is to supply the body with vitamin C. You can drink two glasses of fresh orange juice twice a day to gain sufficient vitamin C.

2. Mulethi

Mulethi can help with mouth ulcers caused by stomach problems. You can mix it with water and honey to drink it. It aids in the cleansing of your stomach and the removal of toxins that may be the cause of ulcers.

3. Aloe Vera Juice

To get relief, swish and drink some aloe vera juice a few times throughout the day. Aloe vera also has anti-inflammatory properties, and aloe vera juice is even known to treat stomach ulcers.

4. Tulsi Leaves

Tulsi leaves are known for their medicinal properties and have been used for centuries. Chew a few fresh leaves, and then drink some water to help you swallow them. They're a little sour, but they might work.





5. Yoghurt

Since ulcers give a burning sensation, it is best to stay away from all kinds of spice and hot food. You can consume a bowl full of cold yoghurt to give much-needed relief to ulcers.

Try these simple remedies and let us know which one worked for you!