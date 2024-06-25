If you have ever searched your freezer for the frozen sweet corn you were saving for a house party, only to return with a bag of chicken nuggets with really bad freezer burn, then you are not alone. In Indian households, our freezers store a variety of homemade delights - from seasonal vegetables to quick-fix snacks. They store all sorts of grocery items but are often neglected when it comes to cleaning and organization. Without proper order, digging up that pack of frozen peas or your favourite ice cream can turn into a treasure hunt. Have you been struggling with an overflowing freezer? If yes, then you have landed on the right article. Today, we will guide you on how to organize your freezer correctly. And you can do it in just 5 easy steps. Are you ready? Read on to learn how to organise your freezer in 5 easy steps.





Also Read: Struggling With Frozen Food? Here Are 5 Correct Ways To Store Food In The Freezer

Declutter and empty your freezer before reorganizing it.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Steps to Organize Your Freezer Correctly:

1. Declutter and Empty It

The first step to organising your freezer is emptying it. Over the years, you can store a lot of stuff, from half-eaten ice cream bricks to forgotten frozen food. Remove anything that is past its prime date or has become a mystery item you can't recognize. After emptying the freezer, give it a good clean. Make a solution of warm water and vinegar and wipe its interiors. Focus on the corners and shelves. This won't just ensure that your freezer becomes a hygienic environment for your food but also removes any unwanted smells that develop over time. Plus, it will make organizing easy and fun since you can start from scratch.

2. Sort and Categorize

After you have cleaned up the freezer, start sorting your freezer items into categories. This might sound like a task, but trust me, you will thank us later. This step is all about organizing your freezer stuff and placing it in order. Categorise your items into:

Fruits and vegetables: from frozen peas to chopped veggies

Batters: from dosa to idli batters

Proteins: raw chicken, mutton, or fish meat

Snacks: frozen kebabs, nuggets, and snacks

Organising your frozen items into categories will make it easier to access them. This will also save you tons of money since you will know what you have stored instead of buying it unnecessarily.

Use see-through containers for easy access of the freezer.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Use Containers

After separating your freezer items into categories, store them in specific boxes. This will keep your food fresh and organized. Label each container with the name of the item and the date it was frozen. This will ensure you use each frozen item on time. Moreover, make sure to use clear containers. Clear containers are particularly useful since you can see the contents without having to open the box every time. When buying clear containers for storage, look for a stackable variety to keep them neat and organized.

4. Create Zones

Make zones in your freezer to save you time and hassle. Allot specific areas for each category of food. For example, keep all vegetables in one section, proteins in another, and snacks in a separate section. If your freezer does not have enough space, designate a clear box for the same. This way, you will know where to look for what. It is a simple and efficient way to save time and money while cooking.

5. Rotate Items

Yes, as unusual as it sounds, rotating items can keep your freezer organized. When you add new food items to the freezer, place them behind the older items to ensure you use the older ones first. Make a habit of it. Set a monthly reminder to glance through your freezer. This saves you from any unexpected or unpleasant surprises.





Also Read: Watch: 5 Healthy Veggies You Should Store In Your Freezer According To Experts





When was the last time you organised your freezer? Let us know in the comments below!