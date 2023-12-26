When it comes to an efficient kitchen, an organized fridge is where it all starts. Whether it is about saving money, planning, or reducing food waste, there is no better kitchen appliance than your freezer. You can store anything in these chilly cabinets, from soups to gravies, fruits to dry nuts, and whatnot. Each freezer is different, and technical difficulties can spoil the food despite your best efforts, but keeping some basic tips in mind can smoothen your kitchen experience while also keeping your family safe from food-borne illnesses. If you are someone who is struggling with this, read these simple tips that make your life easier.





1. Set Ideal Temperature

Is the temperature of your freezer too cold? As per the U.S. Department of Energy, the ideal temperature for a freezer is 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C), so you need to set it as close to this temperature as possible. 0 degrees F is the best temperature for food safety and long-term storage. While adding a lot of room-temperature food can lower it by a few degrees for a day or two, it will gradually begin cooling again. Similarly, the ideal temperature can also be disturbed if you stuff too much food in the freezer. Cold air must be able to move freely around the refrigerated cabinet to keep the food frozen for a longer time.

2. Flash Freeze Food

Yes, we know that freezing your blueberries, strawberries, dry fruits, or leftovers can help with their shelf life, but have you been doing that correctly? If you are dumping all the fruits and leftovers in freezer Ziplock bags and putting them in the cabinet, chances are you won't be able to pick out a single blueberry without grabbing the entire blob of the freezer-burnt fruits with it. Instead, freeze the fruits and the leftovers in a single sheet layer, allow them to freeze for 24 hours and then store them in a bag or storage containers.

3. Organise

Do you have one of those freezers that don't come with shelves or racks? Then organising it would be better for you if you don't like digging through a pile of food just to get scratches on your hands. One of the efficient methods for this could be labelling. Storing them in containers and labelling them with paper strips could prove beneficial for you. Grouping and separating items according to taste, use, or weight can also keep your freezer organized and clean. Still thinking why it's important? Think of years later when you find a bag of cheese cubes under chicken nuggets which you had stored in the freezer for later. Labelling items can help you escape that guilt.

4. Freeze Small Portions

While we know that experts say it is important to keep the freezer full so that it works more efficiently, it does not mean that you fill the cabinet with whatever you can find. To create more space in your freezer, it is important to store only small portions of food in the refrigerated cabinet. One of the ways for this could be to use ideal storage bags for the same. If you are storing only a small portion of your food, avoid putting it in an oversized bag. Similarly, for sauces and gravies, allow the food to freeze flat first and then put them in a storage bag to save space or even prevent them from slipping out.





5. Toss Out Expired Food

Freezing food does not mean it has an infinite shelf life. One of the most important tips for having a good, organized freezer is to keep checking the foods from time to time and track their expiry date. Toss out whatever has expired. As per the U.S. government's Food Safety website, fresh poultry can be stored in the freezer for up to nine months, fish can be stored for six to eight months, and cooked meat can be contained for two to six months. Other foods can still be safe, but their colour, texture, and flavour will start to deteriorate.