Diabetes is one of the biggest health concerns that the world faces today. It is a condition in which your blood glucose levels spike rapidly. While there is no permanent cure for this disease, health experts recommend making certain changes to your diet that can help manage blood sugar. If we do not pay attention to our diet and ignore this problem, it can also lead to several other health issues, which we certainly want to avoid at all costs. If you're someone who is suffering from diabetes and is wondering what types of foods to have, we're here to help you out. There are several superfoods that you'll easily find in your kitchen that can do wonders for you. And do you know what the best part is? If you buy these foods from MORE using the NDTV Big Bonus App, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 20% rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Also Read: Buy These 5 Healthy Flours On NDTV Big Bonus App And Get 20% In Rewards

Here Are 5 Superfoods For Diabetes You Can Buy From The NDTV Big Bonus App:

1. Turmeric (Haldi)

Turmeric is one spice that you'll easily find in every Indian kitchen. It helps add a distinct flavour and colour to dishes. Apart from this, it is also rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties, making it great for managing several medical conditions, including diabetes. It helps control blood sugar levels, and the best way to benefit from it is to make yourself a glass of haldi doodh.

2. Tomatoes

We all know that tomatoes are an excellent source of vitamin C, but did you know they can help manage diabetes as well? Tomatoes have a low glycaemic index and are rich in lycopene, which can help manage blood sugar and reduce the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. It's best to eat them fresh and raw, as that's how you'll benefit from them the most.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Nuts

Another superfood that you must include in your diabetes diet is nuts. Just like tomatoes, they too have a low glycaemic index. Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and the oils present in them are quite beneficial for managing blood sugar as well as cholesterol. So, instead of eating unhealthy fried snacks, opt for a handful of nuts instead. They'll also help you stay full for longer.

4. Bitter Gourd (Karela)

Many people avoid having karela due to its bitter taste. But if you're suffering from diabetes, you must consider adding it to your diet. This vegetable contains a compound called polypeptide-p, which has been shown to lower blood glucose levels in the body. You can reap its benefits by making yourself karela sabzi or having some karela juice.

Also Read: 5 Healthy Snacks For Office You Can Get On NDTV Big Bonus App And Earn Rewards

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Legumes

Legumes are a great source of fibre and help us feel satiated for longer. They also help slow down the digestion process, which in turn prevents sudden spikes in blood sugar levels after meals. You must include all types of legumes, such as kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils, in your diet to manage diabetes.

Photo Credit: iStock

So, why wait? Add these foods to your cart right away and take a step closer towards managing diabetes. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app, and link your bank cards to collect up to 20% rewards and discount coupons while you shop. You need to spend a minimum amount to avail of these rewards. Once you link your cards to the app, you will increase your vINR balance forever when you use the same cards. The rewards you get with NDTV Big Bonus, are over and above any amount you receive from any credit card or bank rewards program and this vINR balance can be used to shop at any of the brands listed on the app.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.