Pomegranate is one of the most popular fruits across Indian households. Known for its sweet-tart seeds and high antioxidant content, it is a staple in everything from fruit bowls to desserts. However, while the seeds often get all the attention, the peel is usually discarded without a second thought. What many people do not realise is that pomegranate peel is also rich in nutrients and may offer multiple health benefits.





Packed with protein, fibre, potassium, phenolic compounds, tannins and antioxidants, pomegranate peel can easily be turned into powder at home or bought ready-made from the market. All you need to do is sun-dry the peel and grind it into a fine powder. Here are some of the lesser-known benefits of adding pomegranate peel to your diet.





Here Are 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Peel:

1. Supports Heart Health

The antioxidants in pomegranate peel are known to help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce oxidative stress, both of which are linked to heart disease. Regular consumption may support blood pressure control and promote better circulation. One easy way to include it in your routine is by mixing a teaspoon of pomegranate peel powder into a glass of water and drinking it in the morning.

2. Soothes Cough And Sore Throat

Pomegranate peel is rich in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help relieve symptoms of cold, cough and throat infections. A popular home remedy involves mixing the peel powder in warm water and using it for gargling. Some also prefer brewing it into a tea for added relief.

3. Aids Digestion And Gut Health

Want to support your digestive system naturally? Pomegranate peel contains fibre and anti-inflammatory agents that may help reduce bloating, stomach infections and inflammation. Including it in your diet could help maintain overall digestive health and regular bowel movements.

4. Promotes Detoxification

Pomegranate peel is believed to help flush toxins out of the body thanks to its antioxidant content. It supports the functioning of the liver and kidneys, both of which play key roles in detoxifying the body. A small daily dose mixed with warm water is often recommended in traditional practices.

5. Good For Skin And Ageing Concerns

Thanks to its high antioxidant profile, pomegranate peel may protect the skin from sun damage, pollution and premature ageing. It also helps promote collagen production, which plays a key role in keeping the skin firm and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.





Next time you peel a pomegranate, think twice before tossing the skin away. With a little effort, you can turn it into a powerhouse supplement for your heart, gut, skin and overall health.