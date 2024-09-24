Fruity and crunchy, pomegranate is one of those fruits loved by everyone. You can add it to salads, squeeze it for delightful juice, or jazz up your regular desserts - pomegranate complements every dish. Now that the monsoon has bid us farewell and winter is just a few weeks away, it's the perfect time to enjoy refreshing cold drinks before cosying up with warm cups. If you, like us, can't get enough of these ruby-red seeds and their sweetness, we have the perfect recipe for you - a super simple, super delicious pomegranate iced tea! Pair it with your daily meals or have it to wash away your Monday Blues - this pomegranate iced tea recipe has got your back!





Is Pomegranate Iced Tea Good For You?

Absolutely! Pomegranate iced tea is a healthy beverage. Its star ingredient, pomegranate, is packed with antioxidants and vitamins like A, C, E, and B-complex, which support overall health. Since this recipe includes honey and pomegranate's natural sugars, it doesn't require additional sweeteners, making it perfect if you want to watch your calorie intake. Green tea, the base of this recipe, has anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit your overall health. When combined with other ingredients, this pomegranate iced tea makes for an amazing drink to enjoy in the evening or with your meals.

Can You Use Black Tea Instead of Green Tea as a Base?

Yes! While this iced tea recipe uses green tea for a light and refreshing flavour, you can easily substitute it with black tea for a stronger taste. If you prefer a deeper flavour, opt for black tea. Just remember to steep it slightly longer than green tea to achieve that rich taste. The pomegranate will add a fruity note, while black tea will create a stronger base.

Pomegranate Iced Tea Recipe | How To Make Pomegranate Iced Tea

Making pomegranate iced tea is pretty simple. This recipe was shared by chef and digital content creator Saloni Kukreja. To make this recipe:





1. Boil some water and add a green tea bag to it. Let it steep for 5-6 minutes. Set aside to cool.





2. In a bowl, take some pomegranate seeds and crush them. Strain the juice and remove the pulp. Now, add this juice to a jug. Combine it with honey, brewed green tea, and lime juice. Mix well.





3. In a serving glass, add ice cubes, a few pomegranate kernels, and crushed mint leaves. Pour the pomegranate tea mixture into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with extra mint leaves and pomegranate kernels, and serve chilled!

Which is your favorite iced tea recipe? Let us know in the comments below.