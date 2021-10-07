There's no doubt that tandoori dishes have become an inevitable favourite food for many of us today. Thanks to its distinctive taste and tempting aroma, tandoori dishes enjoy a huge fan following around the globe. What makes tandoori dishes so different from other dishes is the earthy taste and signature smoky flavour. While it is traditionally made in clay ovens, you can also easily prepare this dish in your microwave oven. So in order to make your cooking task easier, we have listed down 5 of the best tandoori spice mix that will enhance the flavour and aroma of your tandoori dish. Check them out.

Here Are 5 Best Tandoori Masala Mix to Recreate the Traditional Style Barbeque Experience at Home:

1. Shan Tandoori Masala:

This seasoning mix for tandoori style barbeque will help you prepare any tandoori dishes at home in a jiffy. With its tantalizing aroma and rich flavour, this tandoori masala mix is indeed the perfect choice for your next barbeque party.





2. Everest Masala Powder - Tandoori Chicken:

Our next option is this Tandoori masala powder from Everest which is made from authentic spices sourced from the best farms in India. This perfectly blended spice mix will enrich your marination to give a mouth-watering chicken or fish tandoor.





3. Urban Platter Tandoori Tikka Masala:

Bring the irresistible aroma and the flavorful spice of a classic tandoor to your home with this tandoori tikka masala from Urban Platter. You can use this masala to make tikka marinade by blending 1 part of this spice with 1 part cream and 2 parts of curd.





4. Wingreens Farms Smoked Tandoori All-in-One Spice Mix:

Take the taste quotient of your tandoori dish a notch above with this Wingreens Farms smoked tandoori all-in-one spice mix. This spice mix has a special aroma that will make your dish more tempting and delicious.





5. Suhana Chicken Tandoori Paste:

Create luscious tandoori dishes in the comfort of your home with this Suhana chicken tandoori paste. This tandoori masala is suitable for not only making tandoori chicken but also tandoori vegetables, prawns, and fish.

















