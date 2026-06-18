Kerala-style raw mango curry is a comforting dish that balances tangy, creamy and mildly spiced flavours. Popular in many homes during mango season, this curry blends the sharp taste of raw mangoes with the richness of coconut milk, making it perfect with steamed rice. The recipe is simple, but a few small techniques can make a big difference in getting the right taste and texture. From choosing the right mangoes to adding coconut milk at the correct stage, each step matters. If you want to recreate this South Indian favourite at home, these useful tips will help you make a delicious and well-balanced Kerala-style raw mango curry.





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5 Tips To Make Kerala-Style Raw Mango Curry

1. Choose Firm and Slightly Sour Raw Mangoes

The quality of the mango affects the overall taste. Pick firm, unripe mangoes with a mild sourness instead of very tart ones. This helps create a balanced flavour that works well with coconut milk.

2. Cook the Mangoes Until Just Tender

Do not overcook the mango pieces, as they can turn mushy and lose their shape. Simmer gently until they soften but still hold their texture.

3. Use Fresh Coconut Milk

Fresh coconut milk gives a richer taste and natural sweetness. If using packaged coconut milk, go for a good-quality option and dilute it slightly if it feels too thick.





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4. Add Coconut Milk at the End

Once the mangoes are cooked and the spices are well mixed, lower the heat before adding coconut milk. Avoid prolonged boiling, as it can affect the texture and flavour.

5. Finish with a Traditional Tempering

A tempering of coconut oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves and dried red chillies adds an authentic Kerala touch. Pour it over the curry just before serving for better aroma and flavour.





With the right mangoes, fresh coconut milk and a well-made tempering, you can prepare a Kerala-style raw mango curry that is rich, flavourful and truly comforting.