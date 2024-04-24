Bread pakoda is among the most indulgent Indian snacks out there. Bread slices coated with flavourful besan batter and deep-fried to perfection, it's a snack that instantly makes us drool, doesn't it? When paired with a cup of hot chai, nothing can get better. However, as much as we love it, we can't ignore the fact that it's also quite unhealthy. Deep-frying means consuming extra calories, which can lead to weight gain. Due to this reason, many people curb their cravings and avoid eating it altogether. But don't you think that's unfair? After all, why should you deprive yourself of something that makes you happy? Wondering how you can enjoy it guilt-free? All you need to do is opt for healthier ingredients and cooking methods. It's really that simple. Keeping this in mind, we present to you a high-protein bread pakoda recipe that you must try today.

Is Bread Pakoda Healthy?

Anything that is deep-fried is not the best for our health, and bread pakoda is no exception. While there's no harm in eating it occasionally, the problem arises when you start having it too often. The high oil content in bread pakoda can lead to the consumption of extra calories and harmful fats, derailing your weight loss journey. But the good news is that you can always make it healthier by experimenting with the recipe. For example, this high-protein bread pakoda is pan-fried instead of deep-fried. It also contains paneer, which adds more nutrition to it.

How To Ensure Your Bread Pakodas Remain Crispy?

Bread pakoda tastes good only when it's perfectly crispy. Since it contains oil, it has a tendency to become soggy quickly. To avoid this, it's best to consume it immediately when it's still hot. You must also remove excess oil by putting it on a plate lined with tissue paper first. This recipe doesn't use any oil, so you may not struggle as much. However, we still recommend consuming it as soon as possible.

How To Make High-Protein Bread Pakoda | High-Protein Bread Pakoda Recipe

The video of this high-protein bread pakoda was shared by an Instagram page @nutrifitnessbydisha. The recipe is quite simple and requires just a handful of ingredients to prepare. Start by adding besan, chopped onions, coriander leaves, and green chillies to a bowl. Next, add yoghurt along with garam masala, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt. After this, add sesame seeds, ajwain, and water. Mix well. Now, take a bread slice and dip it into the prepared besan batter, ensuring it's well-coated on all sides. Place this on a non-stick pan and allow it to cook. Once done, flip and cook on the other side. Spread some pudina chutney on one side and top it with crumbled paneer. Finally, place another cooked bread slice over this and press it gently. Cut it into halves and enjoy your healthy high-protein bread pakoda. Serve hot with chutney!

Make this high-protein bread pakoda for your next chai session and enjoy it guilt-free with your family. Happy Snacking!