We are always looking for healthy snacks to munch on. We want something that is filling and full of nutrition. Trail mix is considered one such healthy snack option that gives an assortment of delicious roasted dry fruits at each bite. High in fibre, trail mix helps slow down digestion, fill the tummy and keep hunger pangs at bay. It is full of vitamins and nutrients, and also tastes delicious. So spend your evening snacking on the best trail mix options!

Here Are 5 Trail Mix Options To Choose From:

1. The Green Snack Co. Daily Dose Trail Mix

The Green Snack Co's trail mix pack has a mix of a variety of roasted dry fruits like peanuts, pistachio, cashew, almonds and much more. The benefit of this trail mix is that it is fibre rich. It slows down digestion, making you feel full and preventing hunger pangs.











2.Super Healthy Daily Dose Mixed Nuts, Seeds and Berries - Organic Trail Mix

Super Healthy's trail mix has over 20+ varieties of dry fruits, nuts, seeds and berry. It is a great healthy snack as it is a rich source of all essential vitamins and minerals. You can add it with your breakfast cereal or enjoy it as a healthy evening snack.











3.Happilo Premium International Trail Mix

Happilo's trail mix is high in antioxidants, dietary fibre, high protein, zero trans fat and zero cholesterol. It is gluten-free and made of 100% real dried fruits. This snack is ideal for weight watchers as it is low in fat and low in sodium.











4.True Elements Daily Dose Trail Mix

True Element's trail mix is a powerhouse of nutrients. Filled with vitamins, proteins and antioxidants which are beneficial in boosting the immunity of the body. The mix of the nutty and chewy dry fruits help gratify your snack cravings.











5.BerriNutty Super Trail Mix

BerriNutty's trail mix is made with the best quality of dried fruits and nuts. It has almonds, cashews, cranberries and raisins. They are lightly toasted to retain the natural taste and colour of the nuts. They are also rich in antioxidants and minerals.























Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.