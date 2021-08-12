A nice glass of drink goes a long way, whether it may be a refreshing glass of lemonade or a hot cup of coffee. It gives us the energy to power through a long day of work. But it is difficult to keep making multiple cups of tea in a day because we don't have time. neither can we make a lot of tea in the morning because it will be stale and cold eventually. Therefore, we have found 5 flask options that will keep your drink fresh the entire day.











Here Are 5 Ways To Keep your Beverages Fresh:











1. Milton Duo DLX 1000 Thermosteel





Milton's Duo DLX 1000 is made of 100% leakproof and break resistance stainless steel, making it great for travel purposes. You can use this flask for all seasons and it is ideal for tea, coffee or juice.











2. Borosil - Stainless Steel Hydra Trek





Borosil's Stainless Steel Hydra Trek has an insulated double-wall vacuum with copper coating for maximum temperature. Liquids would stay hot for up to 20 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. This flask is easy to carry in backpacks and gym bags. The inner wall has stainless steel of SS 304 Grade and the outer wall of SS 201 Grade.











3. InstaCuppa Thermos Flask





The InstaCuppa Thermos Flask will help you drink your favourite beverages in style. It has a premium powder-coated matte finishing that makes the double-walled flask look stylish. It also provides a better handgrip and a slip-resistant surface that is free of sweat and condensation. The flask is leak-proof and won't even spill a drop when it is tipped upside down.











4 .Cello Flip Style





Cello Flip Style flask makes pouring and drinking hassle-free and spill-free, all thanks to the simple threaded lid of the bottle that also doubles up as a cup for drinking. It has double-walled insulation technology that maintains temperature for 24-hours. This can be a great flask for a gift and personal use as it is easy to carry anywhere you go.











5. Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel





Solimo Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle is made from 304-grade stainless steel, known for being 100% food safe. The double-walled insulation keeps beverages hot or cold (whatever your need may be) for up to 24 hours. The flip lid has a leak-proof cap that can double as a cup.










