After binging over the weekend, we end up feeling guilty about all the unhealthy food we ate. We wish to reboot our digestive system by treating it with some healthy and wholesome food. With monsoons going on, lauki is often the go-to choice for a simple and nutritious meal. Also known as bottle gourd, ghiya and doodhi, this low-calorie vegetable is a treasure trove of nutrients that is perfect to keep our health in check. Often lauki is not enjoyed by people due to its bland flavour, but not anymore! We have found some delicious lauki recipes that shall make a lip-smacking mid-meal!











5 Delicious Ways To Add Lauki To Your Lunch

1.Lauki Bharta







We all have heard of baingan ka bharta, but have you heard of lauki ka bharta?! This quick and easy recipe gives a delicious twist to the simple lauki by grilling it and cooking it in a spicy onion-tomato masala.











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Bharta.

2.Lauki Kofta







Lauki Kofta is one of India's most popular vegetarian recipes. In this recipe, the bottle gourd is finely grated, seasoned with salt and red chilli powder, and mixed with besan before it is deep-fried. These fried dumplings are then tossed in a spicy and tangy gravy made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a bunch of rustic spices.











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Kofta.





3.Lauki Roti







Also known as detox roti, this special roti is a combination of atta and lauki. This mixed dough ensures that you are consuming calories worth half a roti while eating one detox roti. Another benefit is that this lauki roti is delicious and upgrades your average meal.











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Roti.

4.Lauki Dosa













This lauki dosa is just like the classic dosa, only healthier! Ready in 20 minutes, this instant dosa can be paired with sambhar and coconut chutney to get a proper South Indian meal.











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Dosa.





5.Lauki Chana Dal







The low-caloric lauki comes with a high-protein twist with this easy lauki chana dal recipe! The dal is masaledaar and delicious, making it the ideal gravy to pair with your daily rice or roti!











Click here for the full recipe of Lauki Chana Dal.











Try out these lauki recipes for lunch and let us know in the comments section how you liked them.