Come summer and our refrigerators are raided with all kinds of gourd vegetables like lauki, tinda, tori, karela. Vegetables that would make you want to shut the refrigerator door again, but you know very well that you cannot afford to do that. These vegetables are not only available for a limited amount of time, they are also some of the healthiest vegetables you can load up on. No wonder your parents were only thinking of new and innovative ways to make you eat lauki, pretty much half of your childhood. And we are pretty sure that at some point, they tricked you eating lauki koftas saying they were just koftas - and only when you licked your plate clean did they actually reveal the true 'contents' of the kofta.

Lauki (or bottle gourd) is a light-green coloured oblong-shaped vegetable with white flesh and seeds. Lauki is enriched with fibre, antioxidants and, most importantly, it is incredible in keeping you hydrated because of it tremendous water content. Lauki is also very low in calories and is excellent for your gut and digestion. In this summer heat, your tummy needs something so cooling and light.

Bottle gourd is replete with minerals

Lauki Kofta is one of India's most popular vegetarian recipes. In this recipe, bottle gourd is finely grated, seasoned with salt and red chilli powder, and is mixed with besan before it is deep-fried. These fried dumplings are then tossed in a spicy and tangy gravy made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a bunch of rustic spices. The gravy is not thick and dense, but flavourful enough to draw takers from any room. If you want to cut back on calories, you can also air-fry the koftas or bake them.

Grated lauki is used to make kofta or fried dumplings



Serve lauki ke kofte hot with a garnish of fresh coriander leaves. You can have it with rice or any bread of your choice like roti, naan, kulcha. Here is the detailed recipe of our favourite lauki kofta with full list of ingredients. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked the dish in the comments section below.