Jake Dryan, a UK-based chef and content creator, is well-known among Indian foodies on social media. Over the past few years, many of his recipe videos featuring regional Indian delicacies have gone viral. He is often applauded for his attention to detail and his use of proper methods/ingredients while cooking elaborate Indian dishes. Such a respectful approach is not frequently followed among foreign vloggers attempting to cook Indian food. Moreover, people have also appreciated the fact that Jake goes beyond the stereotypical Indian dishes and spotlights lesser-known recipes from different parts of the country. This does beg the question: what made him decide to focus on Indian cuisine and continue to cook it over the years?





Jake recently shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed what made him first fall in love with Indian food. He explained that he holds cherished childhood memories associated with Gujarati food specifically. When he was 12 years old, he was in a rock band with two Gujarati friends in school. During band practices at their houses, Jake got the opportunity to try homemade Gujarati dishes including sabzis, thepla and dhokla (which he calls his "all-time favourite"). He noted, "That sparked my love for home cooking, which I already had, thanks to my Italian grandfather."





Jake Dryan went on to become a chef later in life. While working at a busy hotel kitchen, he found many colleagues who were Indian. He ended up cooking dishes like dal, aloo gobi, etc. for them. They were full of praise for Jake's creations, even declaring that they tasted like their own mothers' cooking. This compliment meant a lot to Jake. He proceeded to explain that he always tried his best to ask questions and notice the important details like "order of the tempering, how much oil [and] which pan to use." He added, "Over time I've learnt dishes from all over the world. But Indian food rose to the top of my knowledge base." He recalled that the first-ever video he shared on his Instagram page featured aloo matar.

In the caption, Jake summarised, "I get asked every day. Why do you cook so much Indian food? It goes way back to when I was 12, playing in a band with two Gujarati friends. Their family would cook for us, shaak, thepla, dhokla. I was obsessed. Then I trained as a chef and worked in a hotel kitchen. Most of my colleagues were Indian, and I'd cook for them too. They'd say it tasted like their mum's, that meant everything. Since then I've kept learning, cooking, and asking questions. I even did a whole series cooking five dishes from almost every state. But I'm still just scratching the surface. If there's a dish you grew up with, comment below, I'd love to cook it."

The comment section was full of love for Jake and his videos. Many people shared positive remarks and expressed their appreciation for his efforts. They also shared suggestions for different kinds of Indian dishes he should try making next. Read some of the reactions here:





"Dude, you are the BEST. You literally ace all the recipes!! Good luck going ahead."





"There's no paucity of people cooking and sharing recipes on Instagram, but what's catching is the authenticity and simplicity you're endeavouring to do it. Brings out the urge and hunger for your curiosity to know the cuisine well, and through it, tells the masses about it. The hunger for knowledge evokes a similar feeling in people watching and trying it for themselves. Kudos to you."





"At this point, you are actually making a big contribution in spreading knowledge about how varied and diverse Indian food is, and making people aware that there is a world beyond butter chicken, naan bread, chicken tikki masala, and mango laasi."





"Really enjoy your recipes. Authentic, simple and to the point, easy to follow. Thank you, and wishing u joy in your cooking journey."





"Your videos are really inspiring. Although I have lived in five states in India. I still feel that the way you presented is much better than what I have experienced."





