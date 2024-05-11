Aluminium foil is one such kitchen staple that has changed the way we cook and store food. These sheets are made of aluminium metal, and are tasteless and odourless, which is why they can be used in a variety of other applications than just wrapping or covering food. Since it can easily withstand high temperatures and resist moisture, aluminium foil can be used in various DIY projects. Looking for easy ways to use this versatile kitchen product beyond wrapping? Then fret not! Here are 5 ways you can use aluminium foil in the kitchen… beyond wrapping food!





Also Read: This Genius Hack To Peel Boiled Egg Will Change Your Life - And All You Need Is A Spoon!

Make a desirable cake mould using aluminium foil.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Ways You Can Use Aluminium Foil In The Kitchen

1. Baking Helper

Yes! Aluminium foil can be used in baking homemade items. All you have to do is line your baking sheets and pans with a single layer of foil. Not only will this make your cleanup easy, but it will also help distribute heat evenly, which would prevent burning and sticking. What's more, you can easily shape homemade cakes as per your desire. Just pour the cake batter into the moulded aluminium foil shape and bake. For best results, use two to three sheets of aluminium foil so that the mould is thick enough to hold the batter once you pour it into the tin.

2. Keeps Oven Clean

Do you feel like it takes a lot of effort to clean your oven? Not anymore! Use aluminium foil for a breezy clean-up process. All you have to do is place aluminium foil on the bottom rack of your oven to catch drips and spills. This will ensure there is no burning on the oven floor and make cleanup easier afterwards. Make sure not to cover the entire oven bottom with aluminium foil to prevent blocking airflow.

3. Sharpen Scissors

Struggling with blunt scissors? Use aluminium foil to sharpen it! Take a sheet of aluminium foil and fold it several times. Cut through the folded aluminium sheet with the blunt scissors. This simple trick will help you sharpen the blades by removing any residue or minor nicks and restoring your knife's original cutting edge.

Scrub away stubborn stains using aluminium foil.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. DIY Pot Scrubber

If you feel like your normal kitchen sponge has not been able to remove stubborn stains from your utensils, then use aluminium foil. Just crumple up a ball of aluminium foil and scrub your pots and pans with it. Aluminium foil's abrasive texture can help remove stuck-on food without scratching the surface. However, make sure to use it gently while washing non-stick or delicate cookware.

5. Increase The Shelf Life Of Fruits And Veggies

If you feel like your fruits and vegetables ripen too quickly, wrap them with aluminium foil. Fruits and vegetables like bananas, tomatoes, avocados, etc. emit ethylene gas which accelerates the ripening process. Using an aluminium foil to wrap them will block the gas and keep your produce fresh for a long time!





Also Read: Want To Remove Excess Oil From Curries? Genius Viral Hack Shows How





What else do you use aluminium foil for? Let us know in the comments below!