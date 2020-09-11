This Genius Hack To Peel Boiled Egg Will Change Your Life - And All You Need Is A Spoon!

Egg peeling doesn't get easier than with this game-changing hack!

Egg is one ingredient which is a saviour when it comes to eating a healthy meal. Even a single portion of egg is endowed with many essential nutrients and a diverse range of health benefits. It is versatile and easy to cook, and can be used to whip up a nutritious and wholesome meal within minutes. Boiled egg is also one super healthy food, which can be made without any hassle. However, peeling the boiled egg is a highly cumbersome task which takes up a lot of time.





Get perfectly peeled, smooth boiled eggs in minutes with this hack.

If you find peeling boiled eggs a tedious process, we have the perfect hack to simplify the procedure. All you need to do is grab a spoon and break the topmost part of the boiled egg. Once the shell crumbles, remove enough of it from the top so that you can slide your spoon into the boiled egg. You will observe that as you slide the spoon further in, the shell starts automatically detaching itself from the egg and comes out without much hassle. As you rotate the spoon in a circular motion around the egg - you get a perfectly peeled, smooth boiled egg in a matter of seconds! Take a look at the video of the genius hack here:

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @mamainthekitchen, and has gone viral ever since. Users commented how easy the hack was and the resulting egg looked surprisingly neat too. Others appreciated how the genius method removed the peel completely without any tiny shell pieces left stuck to the egg, and that too in a matter of minutes.





