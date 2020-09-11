SEARCH
  This Genius Hack To Peel Boiled Egg Will Change Your Life - And All You Need Is A Spoon!

This Genius Hack To Peel Boiled Egg Will Change Your Life - And All You Need Is A Spoon!

Egg peeling hack: If you find peeling boiled eggs a tedious process, we have the perfect hack to simplify it. All you need to do is grab a spoon!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: September 11, 2020 17:57 IST

This Genius Hack To Peel Boiled Egg Will Change Your Life - And All You Need Is A Spoon!

Egg peeling doesn't get easier than with this game-changing hack!

Highlights
  • Boiled egg makes for an easy breakfast which can be ready in minutes
  • This easy hack lets you peel boiled eggs in minutes
  • All that the genius hack requires is a spoon

Egg is one ingredient which is a saviour when it comes to eating a healthy meal. Even a single portion of egg is endowed with many essential nutrients and a diverse range of health benefits. It is versatile and easy to cook, and can be used to whip up a nutritious and wholesome meal within minutes. Boiled egg is also one super healthy food, which can be made without any hassle. However, peeling the boiled egg is a highly cumbersome task which takes up a lot of time.

kb8r83h8Get perfectly peeled, smooth boiled eggs in minutes with this hack. 

If you find peeling boiled eggs a tedious process, we have the perfect hack to simplify the procedure. All you need to do is grab a spoon and break the topmost part of the boiled egg. Once the shell crumbles, remove enough of it from the top so that you can slide your spoon into the boiled egg. You will observe that as you slide the spoon further in, the shell starts automatically detaching itself from the egg and comes out without much hassle. As you rotate the spoon in a circular motion around the egg - you get a perfectly peeled, smooth boiled egg in a matter of seconds! Take a look at the video of the genius hack here:

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @mamainthekitchen, and has gone viral ever since. Users commented how easy the hack was and the resulting egg looked surprisingly neat too. Others appreciated how the genius method removed the peel completely without any tiny shell pieces left stuck to the egg, and that too in a matter of minutes.

What do you think of the peeling hack for boiled eggs? Tell us in the comments below!



About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

