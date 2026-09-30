Whenever there is a happy occasion, or when I want to treat myself, I usually order butter chicken. Not only is it delicious, but the rich gravy with tandoori chicken paired with a hot butter naan is a combination that can satisfy all your taste buds. But the problem with butter chicken is that there is usually a lot of gravy left at the bottom of the container. Once the chicken pieces are over, the gravy feels too good to waste.





Since is already made with tomato, butter, cream and spices, it can make a base for many quick meals. And instead of just reheating it with another batch of chicken, here are some easy ways to use leftover butter chicken at home.





Also Read: How To Keep Wooden Spoons And Spatulas Clean And Long-Lasting

Here Are 5 Ways To Use Leftover Butter Chicken Gravy At Home

1. Make A Butter Chicken Pasta

Photo: Unsplash

This is probably one of the easiest ways to use up a small bowl of leftover gravy. Cook your favourite pasta and keep some of the pasta water. Heat the butter chicken gravy, then add the pasta and a splash of pasta water to loosen the sauce. Toss well and finish with grated cheese and coriander. You can also add shredded leftover chicken, mushrooms or vegetables. It is perfect for your office tiffin or when you want to indulge in something comforting.

2. Make Butter Chicken Maggi

For a quick snack, add the leftover gravy to cooked Maggi. If the gravy is thick, you can loosen it with a little water before adding it with the noodles. The spices in the gravy give the noodles a lot of flavour, so you don't need to use the entire seasoning packet. Add chopped coriander, spring onions or a little chilli if you like.

3. Use It As A Sandwich Filling

Leftover butter chicken gravy can also become a good sandwich spread. Cook it in a pan for a few minutes until some of the moisture evaporates and the gravy becomes thick. Spread it between slices of bread with shredded chicken, paneer or cheese. Toast the sandwich on a tawa until crisp and golden.

4. Turn It Into Butter Chicken Rice

Have some cooked rice in the fridge? Add it to heated butter chicken gravy and toss everything together. A splash of water can help loosen the sauce and coat the rice evenly. Add peas, corn, capsicum or shredded chicken if you have them. Cook for a few minutes until the rice has absorbed the gravy.





Also Read: Civil Engineer Turns Farmer, Earns Rs 35 Lakh From 4 Acres Of Red Bananas

5. Whip Up An Egg Curry

Leftover gravy can also become a quick egg curry for weekday nights. Heat it in a pan and add a little water if it has thickened in the fridge. Add halved boiled eggs and let them simmer in the gravy for a few minutes so they absorb the flavours. Serve with roti, naan or rice for an easy next-day meal.

How To Store Leftover Butter Chicken Gravy

If you are saving butter chicken gravy for later, transfer it to a clean, covered container and refrigerate it promptly. When reheating, heat only the portion you plan to eat and make sure it is piping hot throughout.