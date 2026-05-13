Pomegranates are often enjoyed for their juicy seeds, but the peel is usually thrown away without a second thought. What many do not realise is that the peel holds a concentrated mix of flavour, colour and nutrients. In traditional kitchens, it has quietly found a place in several recipes and preparations. With a slightly bitter and tangy taste, it can add depth to both savoury and sweet dishes. As more people look to reduce food waste, such ingredients are gaining renewed attention. Pomegranate peels, when used thoughtfully, can transform everyday cooking. Here are some lesser known culinary ways to make the most of them.

Culinary Uses Of Pomegranate Peels You Should Know

1. Natural Souring Agent In Curries

Dried and powdered pomegranate peels can be used as a natural souring agent in curries and gravies. They add a mildly tangy note that enhances the overall flavour without overpowering the dish. This works especially well in lentil based curries or vegetable stews. The peel powder blends easily and adds depth along with subtle bitterness. It can be a good alternative to tamarind or dried mango powder.





Also Read: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Pomegranate Peel You Probably Did Not Know About

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2. Flavour Boost In Herbal Teas

Pomegranate peels can be dried and steeped to prepare a warm herbal infusion. The tea carries a slightly tart taste and pairs well with spices like cinnamon or ginger. It is often enjoyed for its rich flavour rather than just nutritional value. Adding a small piece of dried peel to regular tea can also give a unique twist. It creates a comforting drink with a gentle zing.

3. Homemade Spice Blends

Ground pomegranate peel can be added to spice mixes for an extra layer of taste. It complements roasted spices and helps create complex flavour profiles. This is particularly useful in dry rubs or masala mixes for snacks and roasted vegetables. The slight tang balances the heat of spices like chilli and black pepper. It also adds a natural earthy tone to the blend.

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4. Tangy Addition To Chutneys

Pomegranate peels can be incorporated into chutneys for a deeper, slightly bitter tang. When cooked and blended with herbs, spices and sweet elements, the peel enhances texture and flavour. It works well in mint or coriander based chutneys. The bitterness softens during cooking, leaving behind a balanced taste. This makes the chutney more layered and interesting.

5. Infused Syrups And Drinks

Boiling pomegranate peels in water can create a base for syrups and drinks. The extract can be combined with sugar or jaggery to make a tangy concentrate. This can be used in sherbets, mocktails or even drizzled over desserts. The peel lends both flavour and a natural colour. It offers a creative way to use an otherwise discarded ingredient.





Also Read: What Happens When You Eat One Pomegranate Every Day

6. Ingredient In Pickles

In some regional recipes, dried pomegranate peel is added to pickles for a hint of tartness. It pairs well with vegetables like carrots, chillies and raw mango. The peel absorbs spices and contributes a distinct taste over time. It also helps balance the salt and spice levels in the pickle. This use highlights how traditional cooking made full use of seasonal produce.





Pomegranate peels show that even the overlooked parts of food can have surprising value in the kitchen.