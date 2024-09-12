Picture this: you are happily cooking up your favourite dal tadka after a long day at work. The tadka is sizzling and just when you are in the zone, all your excitement levels come down as you spot a lizard chilling on the wall. Eww! As common as this sight might be in kitchens, it can feel absolutely icky and unhygienic. House lizards tend to sneak into our houses looking for warmth and bugs. However, having them around is far from ideal. But before you panic and pick up a chemical spray to shoo it away, there are some easy and natural ways to keep these unwanted guests at bay. Read on to know how you can keep lizards at bay from your holy cooking space.





Also Read: Cockroaches In the Kitchen? Try These 5 Easy Ways To Keep These Insects At Bay

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Keep Lizards Out Of Your Kitchen

1. The Magic of Eggshells

Yes! Instead of throwing away the used eggshells, after making egg curry or bhurji, use them to keep lizards away. This is because lizards can't stand the smell of eggshells. Just place these eggshells near windows, doors or whatever places that you can think lizards are sneaking in. The strong scent of the eggshells will drive lizards away. Plus, this is an eco-friendly way to shoo them without having to use harmful pesticides. Just keep replacing the eggshells every two to three days to maintain hygiene.

2. Cucumber To The Rescue

We love cucumbers in our salads and raitas. But lizards? They hate them. Lizards cannot stand the smell of cucumbers. Just slice one cucumber up and leave it on the kitchen counter or any other lizard-prone area. This cool vegetable will help you keep these unwanted guests away. Plus, the smell of cucumbers will freshen up your kitchen! Make sure to replace the cucumber slices regularly.

3. Coffee Powder Punch

Yes, coffee could help you kickstart your day but did you know it can also help keep lizards at bay? All you have to do is mix some coffee powder with crushed tobacco (yes, you read that right) and place it on every corner and lizard-prone area. Lizards will steer clear of these areas and the coffee aroma will make your kitchen warm and delightful.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Lemon Love

You would be happy to know that lizards hate the smell of citrus fruits. So, a kitchen smelling of fresh lemons could become your next favourite thing. Just get a spray bottle, mix some lemon juice with water and spray it all over the kitchen, especially the damp and dark corners. Not only will it act as a natural repellent but also freshen up your kitchen in no time.

5. Garlic And Cloves

By now, you could have figured out that lizards repel strong smells. This is where garlic and cloves can come to your rescue. The strong and pungent smell of garlic and cloves will keep these lizards away from your kitchen. Just place a few garlic cloves or dried cloves near windows, doors, and kitchen countertops, and you'll never see a lizard in sight. This hack is especially useful if you don't mind some spicy aroma in the air. The best part? You have already got these items in your pantry so no need for extra shopping.

6. Keep It Squeaky Clean

Want to know the best hack for keeping lizards at bay? Keep your kitchen clean! Lizards usually look for bugs to eat so keep your kitchen counters and pantries clean. Sweep and wipe down surfaces regularly to make sure there are no food particles left. If there are no food crumbs, the lizards won't wander around that place.





Also Read: Can Orange Peels Repel Cockroaches? The Truth May Surprise You...