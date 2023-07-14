Different types of lentils and beans are commonly found in many Indian houses. Innumerable Indian delicacies feature them as the central ingredient. Today, we are going to discuss one of them specifically: green moong. It is also known as green gram, mung beans or whole green moong dal. It is used for making classic dal preparations, tasty snacks, nutritious salads and so much more. Green moong is also sprouted and then used for preparing a variety of dishes. But before we discuss exactly why you should be adding it to your diet, let's get some distinctions clear:

Green Moong Versus Yellow Moong - What's The Difference?

Yellow moong (also simply as "moong dal") is the split and skinned version of green moong. This is why the latter is called "whole" green moong dal or "sabut" moong. Also, note that moong chilka is called split green moong in English.

Here Are The Top 6 Health Benefits Of Green Moong (Mung Beans or Green Gram):

Green moong is a powerhouse of protein and nutrients. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Excellent source of protein

Green moong is one of the best sources of plant-based protein as well as essential amino acids. Sprouting these beans tends to enhance their antioxidant activity and may even increase protein content.

2. Supports heart health

Moong can lower levels of bad cholesterol, which is associated with heart disease. Free radical damage is linked with chronic inflammation, heart problems and other serious conditions. Green moong is rich in antioxidants that can help combat this damage.

3. Good for digestive health

Since this bean is high in fibre, it is also great for your digestive system and gut health. It can help promote regularity because it contains the soluble fibre known as pectin. Green moong also contains resistant starch, which can help support the good bacteria in your gut.

4. Can help manage diabetes

Beans have a low glycemic index and thus cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels (rather than spikes). Green moong is also suitable for diabetics because it is high in protein and fibre.

5. Can aid in weight loss

The high protein and fibre content of green moong also makes it a wonderful addition to a weight loss diet. It can curb your appetite and keep you feeling full for longer.

6. May regulate blood pressure

Green moong contains potassium and magnesium, which may help control blood pressure. This is why those suffering from hypertension may be advised to consume these beans.





Green moong is a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. Apart from the nutrients mentioned above, boiled mung beans also contain B vitamins, folate, manganese, phosphorus, iron, copper and zinc. In this way, they can greatly contribute to your immunity and overall health. If you haven't already been consuming green moong, you better start doing so now! Want some easy and wholesome recipes? Then click here.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.