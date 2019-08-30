High-Protein Diet: This Easy-Peasy Moong Salad Is Ideal For Weight Loss

A good digestion is key to sustainable weight loss

It has been emphasised often that protein can be a true game-changer in your weight loss diet. Protein helps induce satiety that keeps you away from mindless munching. If you feel full, the chances of you inching towards fried and fattening snacks are less, and so are your chances of putting on extra kilos. Moong dal is often touted to be one of the best sources of plant-based proteins in Indian kitchens. Did you know, 100 grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein?! Yes, you heard us! Additionally, moong dal is also a good source of fibre. Fibre takes a while to digest; since it stays in your system for a while, you tend to feel full for a longer spell and keep away from bingeing. Moreover, fibre is essential for healthy digestion. A good digestion is key to sustainable weight loss.





In this sprouted moong dal salad by noted food vlogger Manjula Jain, you can get your daily dose of protein in a matter of minutes. This recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. For the salad you would need sprouted moong, chopped tomatoes, chopped cucumber, sliced orange, chopped cilantro, and chopped green chili. For the dressing you need black pepper, salt, ground roasted cumin seeds, lemon juice, yogurt, and olive oil. If you are off sugar, you can do away with the sugar in the recipe. It would not make much of a difference.





Here's the recipe of the sprouted moong dal salad. Let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

(Also Read: High-Protein Breakfast: This Oatmeal Porridge With Fried Egg Is The Perfect Combo Of Taste And Health)













