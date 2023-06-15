If you're suffering from type 2 diabetes, you must be on a strict diet. You may have had to give up a number of your favourite foods, along with most sweets and desserts. Following a proper diabetes diet is never easy, but we've got some good news. You can add amazing flavour, texture, and taste to your daily routine by eating the right fruits. We have listed down fruits with a low glycemic index that will help keep your blood sugar levels from spiking. However, you still need to pay attention to the recommended portions of fruit each day, which will vary from person to person.

Here Are 9 Low GI Fruits That Are Good For Diabetics:

1. Cherries:

Cherries have one of the lowest GI scores, around 20. They are high in vitamin C, fibre, potassium, and antioxidants. Since they are low in calories, they may also aid in weight loss.

2. Dried Apricots:

In small quantities, dried apricots can be a wonderful addition to your diabetes diet. They have a GI score of 32. Apricots are also a good source of iron, copper, potassium, and vitamins A and E.

3. Oranges:

Oranges are famously rich in vitamin C as well as antioxidants, making them suitable for diabetics. With a GI score of approximately 40, oranges can also help manage blood pressure. This fruit is also low in sugar and calories.

4. Pears:

Pears have a GI score of 38. Being high in fibre, they can promote satiety and thus help with weight loss. Pears also contain vitamins C and K, as well as potassium and copper. They are rich in polyphenol antioxidants, which can boost your long-term health. Ensure that you eat them with the peel to get maximum benefits.

5. Apples:

Apples are rich in gut-friendly fibre. Photo Credit: Pexels

Apples, with a GI score of under 40, may help keep diabetic specialists away. This delicately juicy and antioxidant-rich fruit should definitely be added to your diet. Apples have a high fibre and water content, which can curb your appetite, help in weight management, and improve gut health.

6. Plums:

Plums are another low-GI fruit you can consume in moderation. Although high in carbs and calories, research suggests that they can help keep blood sugar levels under control. Plums are a good source of fibre and important polyphenol antioxidants.

7. Guava:

Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium, and fibre, this delicious fruit is also considered good for diabetics. Guava is low in calories and known to boost immunity, enhance gut health, and aid in weight loss.

8. Peaches:

Peaches have a range of health benefits. Photo Credit: Pixabay

With a GI score of around 42, peaches are a fleshy fruit rich in multiple types of vitamins and other health benefits. They are said to be good for digestion, heart health, and skin. Peaches also provide a good amount of fibre and antioxidants.

9. Strawberries:

Strawberries have a GI index of 41. Packed with vitamin C, they can greatly improve your immunity and overall health. This low-calorie, high-fibre fruit also provides vitamins A, C, folate, phosphorus, and manganese.





It's essential to note that while low GI fruits can be a part of a healthy diabetic diet, moderation and portion control remain key. Click here to know more. Consulting a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian can help you determine the appropriate amount of fruit intake that aligns with your specific dietary needs and blood sugar management goals.

