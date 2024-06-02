When was the last time you had American Chop Suey? Mahjong Room at the Welcomhotel Chennai Cathedral Road is one of the new restaurants in the city that has positioned itself as a haven of familiar flavours and comforting nostalgia of Chinese food as we know it. This is one of our favourite new openings in Chennai that leans on an uncomplicated dining experience with delicious flavours. It's not the only 2024 restaurant or bar launch in the city that has our attention. From a unique rooftop bar to a space-themed restaurant and a contemporary restaurant that combines Asian and European signatures, we've rounded up some of the best new F&B experiences in the city.

Also Read: Date Night Dining In Chennai: 10 Most Romantic Restaurants And Dining Spots

Here Are 6 New Restaurants And Bars In Chennai You Must Try:

1. Tapasme

Tucked away in Chennai's vibrant VR Mall in the Anna Nagar area is one of our favourite new restaurants of the year. We approve of the restaurant's colour palette that's great for the gram, replete with showstopper lights and Asian-inspired cane furniture. The bar program leans heavily on Asian signatures like Japanese whiskies and sake, while the food menu focuses on small plates from Asia and Europe. From their Indonesian lamb rendang curry to the Italian-style chargrilled chicken with a lively tomato sauce, there's a lot on offer.

Where: VR Chennai, 100 Feet Road, Thirumangalam

Photo Credit: Tapasme



2. Irida Skky Lounge

We discovered Irida around the time of its launch and when Valentine's Day was just around the corner. It's quickly become one of the most buzzed-about F&B spaces in Chennai. It should come as no surprise. Irida takes cues from the iris flower; this vibrant space is spread over three levels. At 4,500 sq. ft., it's also one of the largest new venues in the city. You get sweeping views of the Chennai skyline from its unique 10th-floor location. The food and beverage program takes you across the world and is full of original surprises.

Where: Ethiraj Salai

Photo Credit: Irida Skky Lounge

3. Mahjong Room

Whether you're looking for crackling spinach or Manchow soup, this new restaurant won't let you down. It takes inspiration from the 19th-century game that traveled the world from China. It's almost like Chinese cuisine that has captured the imagination of diners across the world in versatile interpretations of the cuisine worldwide. The space comes alive at dinner with splashes of red. The menu doesn't just pay homage to OG Chinese cuisine in India but also draws from the culinary landscapes of Sichuan, Hunan, and Canton. From comforting soups to nostalgic desserts, the menu covers all bases.

Where: Welcomhotel Chennai Cathedral Road

Photo Credit: Mahjong Room

4. Pandan Club

India's first Peranakan cuisine restaurant has just seen a major makeover. This elegantly designed space is no longer just a restaurant but has launched its unique bar program. The program is driven by its first cocktail book, titled "Shortest Route." The menu takes creative inspiration from the vibrant streets of Singapore and the cultural richness of Chennai while paying homage to the diverse culinary landscapes of both regions. The menu is full of delicious twists like the Serangoon Smith that aims to transport you to the bustling streets of Serangoon Road in Singapore and features notes of lemongrass and Gula Melaka.

Where: Bazullah Road, T Nagar

5. Hard Rock Cafe

It's almost a case of second time's the charm. Hard Rock Cafe's first attempt at the Phoenix Market City Mall in Velachery didn't work when it was launched in 2014. Hard Rock Cafe is back with a bang at a busy location in the heart of the CBD. Chennai is the newest location in the brand's global footprint of 74 countries and close to 300 locations. The cafe leverages Chennai's rich musical heritage with its now-familiar rock and roll theme and rock memorabilia on display. The burgers are among the best in town, and the music playlist won't let you down.

Where: Pharaoh Hotel, Sterling Road

Also Read: Chennai Breakfast Trail: 12 Must-Visit Places In The City For Authentic Meals

Photo Credit: Hard Rock Cafe

6. Moon Man

One of Chennai's quirkiest yet coziest new diners. This unique moon-themed restaurant might take you on a mini space odyssey with some cool perspectives. Located in the Besant Nagar neighborhood-one of the city's hipster hangouts-the uncomplicated menu is dominated by comfort food. From loaded fries to a fail-proof Milo thick shake to scrumptious pizzas, there's enough fuel for your moon odyssey.

Where: 4th Main Road, Besant Nagar