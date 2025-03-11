Today, eating healthy is not a choice but a necessity to manage our sedentary lifestyle. From ditching sugar to replacing coffee with de-caffeinated drinks, we try every possible thing to reduce toxin production in our bodies. The world of gastronomy has also experienced a massive change in cooking styles and patterns to make our daily meals healthy and wholesome. That is exactly where smart kitchen appliances like air fryers come into play. With a promise of serving crispy fried delicacies minus oil, this advanced, innovative gadget has taken its place in almost every modern kitchen across the globe. But did you know an air fryer has more features than just frying foods? You heard us. We will help you explore those features to make the air fryer a handy appliance for your daily cooking needs.





Photo Credit: Unsplash



Here Are 6 Air Fryer Hacks That Can Be Life-Changing:

1. Use an air fryer to reheat your food:

Your air fryer can reheat food effectively in no time while keeping its freshness intact. All you need to do is preheat your oven to 175-180 degrees Celsius and place the food in the basket. Avoid overcrowding the space for proper airflow. You can also sprinkle some oil or water to keep up the moisture level of the dish.

2. Boil egg without water:

Did you know you can boil eggs in an air fryer? You read that right! All you need to do is preheat the oven to 120 degrees Celsius and place the eggs (without overcrowding) in the basket. Next, air fry for around 15 minutes and give the eggs a cold bath. And you have perfectly boiled eggs ready to be relished.

3. Dehydrate fruits for snacking:

Do you love munching mixed fruit trails? If yes, we have the perfect tip for you. Now, dehydrate your favourite fruits at home and prepare the mixture for snacking. Thinly slice your favourite fruits and place them in the basket in a single layer. Next, set the temperature to 175 degrees Celsius and air fry for around three hours. The timing might vary depending on the type of fruit and the desired crispiness.

4. Make your soggy chips crispy:

Stop throwing that packet of chips thinking it has turned soggy and stale. Instead, use the air fryer on your kitchen counter to revive its crunchiness. All you need to do is air fry the soggy chips for around two to three minutes at 350-380 degrees Celsius. Sounds perfect, isn't it?

5. Make roasted almonds and cashews at home:

How we love chomping roasted nuts! Don't we? To make things convenient, you can now roast almonds, cashews or any other dry nut at home at any time for healthy snacking. Heat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and air fry for around ten minutes. And you have a box of snacks in no time.

6. Cook frozen food:

Thawing frozen food to bring it to room temperature can be time-consuming. But if you have an air fryer, you can simply skip the thawing part in the process. Instead, you can directly throw frozen fries, veggies and more in the basket and air fry them for around five to ten minutes at 200 degrees Celsius. Pro tip: toss the food halfway through the process.





Didn't these amazing hacks make the air fryer yet more interesting? If that's the case, we suggest trying them at home and making your cooking experience easy and fuss-free. Happy cooking, everyone!