Viral Recipe: How To Make Chicken Wings In Air Fryer With Zero Oil

Fried chicken wings never got healthier than this air fryer recipe!

Chicken wings are the one indulgent recipe that every chicken lover swears by. Fresh, chewy chicken pieces coated with herbs, spices and a crumbly golden-brown batter makes for a sizzling snack which can make you drool any time of the day. However, the chicken wings recipe has a lot of calories as each piece is deep-fried in oil till it turns golden brown. But does this mean we should stop making the decadent treat altogether? Of course, not! Put your worries to rest as we have found the ultimate fried chicken wings recipe made with no oil in an air fryer.





The recipe was shared on Facebook in the group 'Air Fryer Recipes Australia' by home chef Antoinette Ayoub. It soon went viral garnering several hundreds of likes and comments in a short span of time. Ayoub wrote in her post caption, "Tried fried chicken in my 11-litre air fryer. One word, WOW! So juicy and extremely crunchy! Never frying in oil again... this machine is the best! If you haven't got one, definitely go buy one. (sic)"





Fried chicken wings need not be deep fried every time.

The best part about the fried chicken wings recipe is that it uses zero oil. The chicken wings are coated with flour, buttermilk and spices which obviates the need for oil entirely. The use of air fryer in this recipe gives the chicken wings a crispy, golden brown texture which tastes absolutely divine. Readymade chicken wings, which are available in the market, are used for this recipe, and the spices that are added can be adjusted to taste.





So, what are you waiting for? Dig into your favourite chicken wings preparation without any guilt and tell us how the results came out!





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Chicken Wings In Air Fryer:

Ingredients:





Chicken wings





For marination:





2 cups plain flour





1/2 cup cornflour





Garlic powder





Onion powder





Ginger





Chicken salt





Salt





Paprika





White pepper





For the batter:





Buttermilk





2 large eggs











Method:





1. Mix the above marination ingredients and set aside.





2. Whisk the batter ingredients.





3. Dip chicken wings in batter and drip off excess





4. Toss the wings into the flour mixture. Let them sit for 30 mins





5. Make sure to preheat for 10 mins, and then air fry them for 25 mins at 180 degrees.







