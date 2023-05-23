In today's fast-paced and hectic life, finding quality time to spend with our partners can be a challenge. Even when the idea of going out arises, choosing the right place becomes crucial. After all, good food in a pleasant setting enhances the overall experience. Fortunately, Delhi boasts numerous establishments that can uplift your mood with their beautiful ambience, picturesque surroundings and delectable cuisine. We have curated a list of restaurants and cafes that are perfect for a romantic date, allowing couples to create cherished moments together. If you're planning something special this weekend, these venues can play a vital role in creating unforgettable memories.





Here Are 6 Restaurants And Cafes That Are Perfect For A Romantic Date:

1. Rooh

Situated on the first floor of the Ambavata Complex in Mehrauli, Rooh tops our list. Offering a stunning view of the Qutub Minar, Rooh presents modern Indian cuisine in a unique and impressive way.

Average cost





Rs.5,000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

2. Swan

Located in Mehrauli, Swan is a charming and elegant restaurant ideal for a dinner date. It specializes in authentic Italian and Japanese cuisine, and its enchanting interior is bound to capture your heart.





Average cost





Rs. 2,500 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

3. Sevilla

Found at The Claridges, Delhi, Sevilla is a fine dining establishment serving Southern European cuisine. Its romantic ambience and vibrant atmosphere make it perfect for a memorable night-out dinner with your loved ones.





Average cost





Rs.5,500 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

4. Sly Granny

For those residing near Khan Market, Sly Granny is a delightful place to spend quality time with your partner. With its captivating ambience, interiors, and delectable menu, this restaurant exceeds expectations, making it an ideal choice for a dinner date.





Average cost





Rs. 2000 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

5. Colocal

Located in the Dhan Mill Compound of Chhattarpur, Colocal is a charming cafe with additional outlets in Khan Market and Noida. Known for its delicious European cuisine, Colocal has become a favourite among diners in the city.





Average cost





Rs. 1,200 for two people (approx.)

6. Cafe Dori

If you're seeking a place for special moments with your loved ones, Cafe Dori is the perfect spot. Serving pan-European cuisine, this cafe is known for its coffee, shakes, and breakfast offerings. Additionally, they provide free Wi-Fi and a pet-friendly environment.





Average cost





Rs. 1,900 for two people (approx.)





Make your next date truly memorable by choosing one of these establishments to spend quality time with your partner.



























