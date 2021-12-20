Christmas festivities are not complete without the festive-special foods that adorn the decorative spreads. Be it a restaurant feast or a Christmas party at home, Christmas-special snacks, meals and desserts are a must. It's a good thing there are awesome Christmas delicacies available all around us. Here are some places in Delhi you can visit with your family to treat your taste buds, or bring these treats home to impress your guests. From the classic plum cake and gingerbread cookies to turkey, find all these here.







YULE LOG FROM L'OPERA- Buche (Yule log) is a traditional dessert served during the pre-Christmas dinners and luncheons and on Christmas Eve in France and in neighboring countries. It is made of a delicate sponge-type cake and rolled up, looking like a log in different variants such as the Royal Chocolate Buche, this newly launched Buche has dark chocolate mousse with chocolate cremeux, carakin crunchy and chocolate almond sponge; the much-loved Black Forest Buche, this German origin cake is made with layer of chocolate sponge cake sandwich with whipped cream and cherry jam; the indispensable Praline Buche, made with a praline mousseline cream and milk caramel chocolate crunchy biscuit; and the innovative Daiquiri Lemon Cheese Cake Buche, cold cream cheese flavored with lemon Juice and zeste on a base of almond crumble.



AVAILABLE AT ALL L'OPERA OUTLETS





(Also Read: Christmas 2021: Having A Christmas Party? Here's A Fully Planned Dinner Menu)

Yule Log





ALPINE NUT CAKE FROM L'OPERA- The Alpine Nut Cake is a delicious, caramelized nut-filled pastry - popular in the Alpine countries of Europe - made of short crust giving it a crispy touch. The chocolate version of it is enrobed with chocolate and can be best enjoyed along with a warm cup of tea or coffee.



AVAILABLE AT ALL L'OPERA OUTLETS

Alpine Nut Cake





GINGERMEN COOKIES FROM BAKEHOUSE COMFORT - Gingermen cookies are Men shaped cookies curated specially for Christmas. Gingermen cookies can be made in house with simple ingredients like Ginger, nutmeg, spices, cloves, sugar and honey. Also, Gingermen cookies have the medicinal value of ginger; the ginger is good for the stomach and has some inflammation reduction properties.

AVAILABLE AT BAKEHOUSE COMFORT, DLF AVENUE SAKET

Gingermen Cookies





CHOCOLATE HOUSE FROM HONEY & DOUGH - The very special introduction this year is Chocolate House, which is Christmas chocolate house made with special in-house chocolates like truffles and more. This chocolate house is the most exclusively designed chocolate delicacy this year specially crafted for Christmas at our outlets, Adds Aavika.





AVAILABLE AT ALL HONEY & DOUGH OUTLETS

Chocolate House





PLUM CAKE FROM HONEY & DOUGH - Plum cake is a fruity and nutty cake with the goodness of dried cherries, almonds, raisins and many more dried fruits. The plum cake we made is very exotic. The USP of the plum cake is the way one prepares it. We soak all the nuts, fruits in rum for a very long time. The more you soak, the more flavorsome it becomes. Something, which is special about our Plum cake, is that we soak fruits for about 1 year and the quality is really good of all the nuts we use. Though normally People prefer Plum cake at its traditional best, however one can make it fusion way by adding some chocolates, Nutella to it.





AVAILABLE AT ALL HONEY & DOUGH OUTLETS





(Also Read: How to Cook Christmas Dinner: Keep it Simply Delicious )

Plum Cake



ROASTED TURKEY AT CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS - Christmas Dinner is just incomplete without Turkey. The celebrations around Christmas are about having Gala time with friends and families, and Roasted Turkey is a big bird that can feed many. Stuffed turkey is basted with a butter mixture and then roasted to perfection in an oven.





AVAILABLE AT ALL CAFE DELHI HEIGHTS OUTLETS