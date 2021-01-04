SEARCH
  • News
  • Jarcuterie: These Cute Jars Filled With Goodies Are Taking Over Instagram

Jarcuterie: These Cute Jars Filled With Goodies Are Taking Over Instagram

Jarcuteries are basically Charcuterie boards, compressed into a jar filled with goodies like cheese, fruit, nuts and slices of meat.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: January 04, 2021 17:50 IST

Reddit
Jarcuterie: These Cute Jars Filled With Goodies Are Taking Over Instagram

This Instagram trend of Charcuterie boards in a jar is too cute to miss.

Highlights
  • Instagram has a range of interesting and unique food trends
  • The latest trend is 'Jarcuterie' or miniature Charcuterie boards
  • The jars comprise small portions of meats, cheese, fruits and nuts

The internet is a huge source of inspiration for foodies out there. Whether it's the Instagram-worthy trends or the tummy-tickling ones, there is no dearth of creativity on the internet. Recently, during the festive season of Christmas, we saw a new trend of creating Christmas-tree shaped Charcuterie boards. Malaika Arora too had tried her hands at making a delicious Christmas-special board. Instagram bloggers have now taken the festive trend a step further by creating wonderful little 'Jar'cuteries. Take a look:

A post shared by Top Sante Magazine UK (@topsanteuk)

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

As the name suggests, Jarcuterie is basically 'Charcuterie' in a jar. The word 'Charcuterie' is a French word that refers to a shop selling cold meat cuts. Charcuterie boards thus took this concept onto the dining table by creating a board filled with cheese, cured meats, nuts, dried fruits served with a variety of dips and spread. The platter serves as a delicious snack for guests at a party, with its unique aesthetic appeal and so much variety of food to choose from. The Jarcuterie takes the components and ingredients of a Charcuterie board and breaks it into a single-serving portion.

These beautifully decorated Jarcuteries are served to individuals, without the need for a community Charcuterie board; thus maintaining good hygiene and practicing social distancing. Apart from this, the Jarcuterie comprises lots of delicious miniature edibles such as tiny rolls of meat, berries, herbs, slices of cheese and nuts which are neatly stacked using toothpicks or tiny serving sticks.

A post shared by Kemper Hamilton (@boardsbykemper)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

What an interesting and unique food trend! We think the Jarcuteries will pave the way for many more individual serving snacks in the future too. What do you think of this intriguing new trend? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  JarcuterieCharcuterie BoardViral Food Trend
Indian Restaurant In US Gets Generous $2,020 Tip From Patron. See Viral Post
Indian Restaurant In US Gets Generous $2,020 Tip From Patron. See Viral Post
Tsunami Cake: The Latest Viral Food Trend That Has Left Instagram Mesmerised
Tsunami Cake: The Latest Viral Food Trend That Has Left Instagram Mesmerised

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 