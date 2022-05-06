Let's agree, weekends call for special meals to get over the weekday's hectic schedule. Many of us like to visit different cafes, restaurants and bars with friends and family. And as the weekend arrives, our palate automatically steers toward all the indulgent delights. We all crave to try something different, unusual and fancy. However, most people think dining out means eating unhealthy food. If you are one among them, then we are here to break this myth. Nowadays, consumers are becoming more focused on eating for their health. Growing consciousness for health and wellness among consumers has been driving rapid changes in the food business resulting in the opening of many healthy cafes and restaurants. Having said that, here we have curated a list of best places in Delhi/NCR that focuses on providing healthy food. Take a look.





Here's A List Of 7 Best Places In Delhi To Have Healthy Food.

1. Greenr Cafe: Our Recommendation

This cafe is essentially a plant-protein based cafe that is designed to serve food inspired by vegan cuisine. From colourful grain salads stirred with fresh greens, avocado cream to jackfruit slides, shroom balls, pizza and pesto salad, the Greenr cafe is a must-visit. Besides these delicacies, the menu at Greenr has a lot of variety to offer and each dish is crafted with local and utterly healthy ingredients.

Where: Gk 1, Vasant Kunj, Gurugram





Cost for two: INR 1200 (approx)





2. FabCafe By FabIndia

If you know what FabIndia is then it is unlikely you've not heard of FabCafe. Starting from the three grain papdi chaat made with healthy ingredients like jowar, bajra and buckwheat to gol gappe served with fresh pineapple and pomegranate paani, one thing in this cafe that people swear by - the food here is super healthy and that too without compromising on taste.





Where: Vasant Kunj, Gurgaon, Noida, Sunder Nursery, Lajpat Nagar And More





Cost For Two: INR 1200 (approx)





3. NutrioBox

Worried about calorie intake? This cafe is perfect to take care of that. It aims to simplify healthy living for people via its products and services. If you're looking for a place where you indulge in healthy yet lip-smacking food with your besties, then you definitely have to check out this cafe.





Where: Karkarduma, Prashant Vihar, CyberCity, Sohna Road





Cost For Two: INR 800 (approx)





4. Getafix Café

Serving fresh & guilt-free food since 2015, this cafe is known to offer healthy yet delicious food, basically a combination of both. Whole-wheat pizzas, hand-rolled pasta, air-fried snacks, big salads, and power-packed smoothies, you will have options galore to pick and choose from





Where: Greater Kailash 1 and DLF phase 4, Gurugram





Cost For Two: INR 1000 (approx)





5. The Tea Room From Blossom Kochhar:

Quaint, wholesome and good vibes only- these words are apt to describe this place. Be it for breakfast, brunch or just for coffee, we are sure you all will fall in love with this place. Try their smoothies and organic coffee. In salads, you must try their 3-bean salad, it is made with softened beans, fresh herbs, and edible flowers.





Where: Haus Khaz





Cost For Two: 600 (approx)





6. Pita Pit

Founded in 1995, Pita Pit is a Canadian restaurant chain serving healthy and fresh food. It provides a wide range of healthy food choices to-go where one can customise orders as per their wish.





Where: Gk, Mall Of India, Noida And DLF cyber hub





Cost For Two: INR 600 (approx)





7. House Of Protein (HOP):

Healthful, mindful, soulful and tasteful - that's the USP of this place. With over 350 healthy dishes in the menu, this cafe has a wide range of lip-smacking options. Vegan, Healthy, Italian, Indian, you just name it and get it here.





Where: Malviya Nagar





Cost For Two: INR 700 (approx)











Try these places and let us know how you liked them. If you have tried them already, help us by telling your favourite dishes in the comment section below.




