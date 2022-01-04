The winter is peaking and we are gravitating more and more towards our favourite foods for warmth and comfort. Hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa and all those warm sugary treats will always be our favourite, but another thing that we really look forward to in winter is the seasonal veggies. Winter brings with itself a host of green and other vegetables that make for n number of dishes for all the meals. While we struggle to find a variety of vegetables in summer, winter turns the table and brings us a wealth of nutrient-rich vegetables.



Seasonal produce is fresher and richer in nutrients as compared to out-of-season foods. So, it's important to have it till the time you can grab it all fresh. These winter-special vegetables will also help you brave the harsh, chilly weather, making you strong from within.



7 Winter Vegetables For Winter Diet:



1. Mustard Greens



We all live for sarson ka saag during this time. This classic Indian speciality is not just enjoyed in Indian households but everywhere in the country. This is the first thing you should pick up in the vegetables market. We sure do.







2. Beetroot



This dark-hued red vegetable abounds with immunity-boosting antioxidants and vitamin C. Gone are the days when beetroot was used in salads; now you'll find kebabs, paratha and even biryani made with it.

3. Radish



Ah, those mooli ke parathe in breakfast - this is all we need to kick-start our winter days. Radish is packed with so many vitamins and minerals too - like zinc, copper, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and calcium.







4. Carrot



Yes, finally we are talking! Gajar ka halwa is a winter essential. But there's so much more you can do with this red vegetable - salad, juice, Indian sabzis, cake and more.







5. Sweet Potatoes



The very first bite of shakarkandi ki chaat fills us up with warmth. Sweet potatoes have that effect on everyone. This fibre-rich vegetable keeps you full for longer and is great for digestion too. Sweet potatoes are not to be missed in winter.







6. Spinach



Even though you may spot spinach all year round these days, but it's only in winter that you get fresh, bright, brimming-with-nutrients spinach. From soups to sabzis to pasta, there is so much you get to do with this iron-rich vegetable.

7. Fenugreek Leaves



Methi is the best thing to happen to diabetics. Come winter and their diet is full of this green vegetable. Besides helping in regulating blood sugar level, methi also aids gut health.



Don't leave the vegetable store without stuffing in all these winter super-vegetables.

