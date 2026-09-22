Every bride wants her skin to look fresh and healthy as the wedding day gets closer. While a good skincare routine is important, what you eat and drink also matters. If you are looking for a simple drink to add to your morning routine, this beetroot drink may be worth trying. The recipe was shared on Instagram by @startfikitchen as part of a 7-day bride-to-be glow challenge.

What Is This Drink?

This simple drink combines beetroot with fennel, green cardamom and tulsi leaves. Beetroot is a source of folate and other nutrients, while fennel and tulsi are commonly used in Indian kitchens. The drink is made by simmering these ingredients in water and then having it warm.





Beetroot is also often included in a balanced diet because it contains antioxidants and naturally occurring nitrates. Adding beetroot to your meals or drinks can be one way to include more vegetables in your daily diet. However, no single drink can guarantee glowing skin in just seven days.

Also Read: Ayurveda Expert Shares A 21-Day Plan For Naturally Glowing Skin, Recommends This Morning Drink

How Beetroot May Help Your Skin

Beetroot contains vitamin C, folate and antioxidant compounds. Vitamin C is needed for normal collagen formation and also helps protect cells from oxidative stress. A varied diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts and seeds can support overall skin health.





Along with beetroot, staying hydrated and getting enough sleep can also make a difference to how your skin looks and feels, especially before a busy wedding schedule.





Also Read: 5 Foods To Add To Your Diet For Better Digestion And Constipation Relief

How To Make This Beetroot Drink

Ingredients:





- 2 slices of beetroot





- 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds





- 2 green cardamoms





- 2 tulsi leaves





- 1 glass water





Method:





1. Add one glass of water to a small pan.





2. Add the beetroot slices, fennel seeds, green cardamoms and tulsi leaves.





3. Let everything simmer until the water reduces to about one cup.





4. Strain the drink into a cup.





5. Let it cool slightly and sip it while warm.

Watch The Video:

This easy beetroot drink can be included as part of a balanced pre-wedding routine, but healthy skin comes from an overall healthy diet, good hydration, sleep and regular skincare rather than one drink alone.