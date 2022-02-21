If you are anything like us, the first thing you would want to do after the third wave of COVID-19 is hit a good restaurant. We have longed to step out and enjoy our favourite meal, not in our couch, but out amid a beautiful setting in a crowd, where food is served right at our table. Eating out is both relaxing and entertaining, and we all need it badly. Now the only hurdle remains is deciding where to go. The question hovers over our minds every time we make a plan with our friends or family, especially if we are looking for new experiences. So, here is a list of some of the best restaurants that have recently opened their doors for Delhiites. There is some place for everyone here.





7 New Restaurants Of Delhi That Are A Must-Visit:

1. Laduree, Khan Market

There one is for all the confection lovers in Delhi. The iconic French patisserie of the world-famous double decker macarons fame has opened its shop in the heart of Delhi. Visit this place, not just for the macaorns, cakes and pastries, but also for small meals of French toasts, salads and sandwiches. Your shopping in Khan Market just got sweeter.





What: Laduree





Where: 17, Khan Market, New Delhi





When: 10am - 10pm





Cost: INR 1,500 for two people (approx.)





2. Di Ghent Cafe, Khan Market

Looking for the perfect place to have a coffee date? Di Ghent Cafe might be just the one. Coffee paired with some mouth-watering Italian and Belgium delights, this tastefully decorated cafe in the middle of the shopping hub of Delhi will give you a good break from your hectic day.

What: Di Ghent Cafe, Khan Market





Where: Flat 23, 1 Floor & 2 Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi





When: 8am - 11pm





Cost: INR 1,200 for two people (approx.)





3. Green Mantis, Khan Market

Green Mantis is an all-day Asian dining space that offers cuisines from various countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bhutan and more. The locally sourced ingredients bring plant-based green foods to those looking for clean eating. The baos are a must-try, especially the unique Katsu okra bao, and also Ginger and shitake mushroom gyoza.





What: Green Mantis





Where: Shop No 19, First Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market





When: Open at 12 noon





Cost: Rs. 1600 for two (approx.)





4. Roasted By Roseate

Roseate Hotels and Resorts launched Roasted by Roseate patisserie and tea lounge in Vasant Kunj, serving handcrafted coffee and teas with the choicest selection of boulangeries and savouries. The cafe cum co-working space serves as the ideal place to take a break from work.





What: Roasted By Roseate





Where: Plot 7, Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket 6-7, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi





When: 10am - 8pm





Cost: INR 1600 for two (approx.)





5. The Tangra Project, Saket

Bengali food gets an exciting new destination in Delhi. The Tangra Project in DLF Avenue, Saket, will tantalise your taste buds with authentic Bengali flavours all the way from Kolkata. From street foods to ambrosial meals, you get everything here.





What: The Tangra Project





Where: Unit No. 154-159 Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi





When: 12 - 11.30pm





Cost: INR 800 for two people (approx.)





6. Harajaku Tokyo Cafe

This namesake cafe in Saket, teleports you to the bustling Harajaku market street in Tokyo with the surreal experience of a pop of neon colours and bright lights and, of course, great Japanese food. Don't forget to try the variety of sushi and the famous Japanese cheesecake here.





What: Harajaku Tokyo Cafe





When: FF, Select City Walk Mall, Saket District Centre, New Delhi





When: Opens at 10 am





Cost: INR 800 for two people (approx.)





7. CHO, Mehrauli

This new Vietnamese restaurant in Mehrauli brings the traditional flavours of home-cooked food from Vietnam straight to your plate in this quaint restaurant overlooking the magnificent Qutub Minar. Pho Xao Chicken is a must-try if you plan to visit the restaurant. Also, pick Prawn Dimsum and Vietnamese Pizza from the menu.





What: CHO - Vietnamese Kitchen And Bar





Where: Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, New Delhi





When: Opens at 12 noon





Cost: Rs. 2500 for two (approx.)







Which one will you visit first? Or which one(s) do you recommend from the list? Let us know in the comments below.