For people looking for clean eating, there are not too many options of places offering green, plant-based foods with their great flavour intact. With Sahil Garg and Aftab Sidhu at the helm and Chef Honey Mishra holding court at the Kitchen, Green Mantis is the product of decades of collective experience in the hospitality industry. Green Mantis is an all-day Asian dining space that offers cuisines from various countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bhutan and more. The USP includes locally sourced ingredients to produce internationally renowned cuisines, ingredients that are also fresh, organic and seasonal. In order to maintain complete authenticity, few ingredients come from local Northern Eastern and Tibetan markets in Delhi, like Tibetan coriander and smoked bamboo shoots. Sambals and sauces like Balado, fish sauce and oyster sauce are made in-house using plant-based ingredients.

Each of the cuisines on the menu has a unique vegetarian heritage that draws on their finest ingredients, and that's what Green Mantis hopes to showcase throughout your dining experience. The Tibetan soup la-phing has been given an upgrade with a mung dal starch wrapper which encases a medley of vegetables that lift it from humble to fantastic. Ginger and shiitake mushroom gyoza and all the dimsums are refreshing eats. The baos are a must-try, especially the unique Katsu okra bao, which will take your taste buds by surprise. Edamame and Soba salad lacked a bit in terms of flavours, but all the other dishes quite made up for it.

Mains include dishes like the Sri Lankan stew with coconut rice cakes and familiar dishes like the Malaysian laksa which are all completely plant forward. As a result of a diverse menu, guests are unlikely to miss meat or fish even if you are a non-vegetarian.

The beverage menu is Southeast Asian spices, fruits and flavours. The menu boasts of novel combinations like gari, basil and grapefruit spitzer and mango togarashi, which is a Japanese seasoning usually used over rice dishes. The restaurant is currently awaiting its alcohol license, which will add to the beverage menu in the course of time.

Despite the restraints on travel given the times we are facing, the promoters of Green Mantis have managed to create interiors that are zen and minimalist. This also allows the guests to focus on the food and enjoy every bite presented to them.





Meal for two- INR 1600 ++

Address-Shop No 19, First Floor, Middle Lane, Khan Market

