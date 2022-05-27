Waking up early, finishing household errands, running after public transport, morning traffic and whatnot, we all feel stuck during the weekdays. Indeed, weekdays are monotonous. Hence, after a hectic week at work, we all deserve a little thrill in our lives, a little excitement, a little wonder. That's why we wait relentlessly for the weekend to enjoy, sit back and indulge in our favourite food. While some people love to visit cafes and restaurants others may love to cook at home. If you are one among them, we have something for you that may impress your family and friends at the dining table. Here we bring you a list of 7 classic paneer recipes that scream indulgence in every bite. So, what are we waiting for? Let's get started.

Here's A List Of 7 Paneer Recipes You Must Try For Weekend Lunch:

Handi Paneer: Our Recommendation

Let's start with our favourite one. Here we bring you a lip-smacking blend of paneer and tomato gravy with a host of spices and chillies. Handi paneer is a restaurant-style option to take your lunch and dinner menu a notch higher. The thick curd-based gravy goes well with rice and roti, both! Find the recipe here.

Hyderabadi Paneer Curry

Love Hyderabadi cuisine? This recipe is a must try. In this recipe, paneer is cooked in a flavourful curry of milk, onions, curry leaves, lemon juice, chillies, garlic and more spices. You can pair this with steamed rice or Malabar parotta, the choice is yours! Find the recipe here.

Matar Paneer

A paneer curry recipe which is loved by all. No wedding or other function is complete without this recipe in the menu. If you also love matar paneer, then here's a lip-smacking surprise for you! Here we bring you a dhaba/restaurant-style matar paneer recipe to try at home. Click here.

Makhni Paneer Biryani

Biryani lovers, raise your hands! We've got something for you. Fried paneer cubes doused in a luscious creamy gravy, layered with aromatic rice and cooked in 'dum' style. A perfect biryani recipe for vegetarians and truly a paneer lover's delight! Click here.

Paneer Moti Pulao

We are sure, you all must have heard of many paneer-based pulao recipes, right? But what we have here is beyond any comparison. Made with tiny pearls of crispy paneer, this royal dish is called the Paneer Moti Pulao. Find the recipe here.

Achari Paneer Paratha

You can prepare this interesting paratha recipe in your breakfast or lunch- we bet, this dish will win the hearts of your family and friends. You can also pair it with curd to lower down the spice level of this dish. Find the recipe here.

Hyderabadi Paneer Aloo Kulcha

Another Hyderabadi recipe for you all. Crispy on the outside and mushy from inside, the masaledar aloo paneer filling transforms a simple kulcha into a stellar dish that you would want to make every other day. Find the recipe here.





Amp up your weekend lunch with these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below. Happy Weekend, everyone!



