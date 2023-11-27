Sarso ka saag is the go-to dish when the cold season hits, and we're here to spill the secrets on how to make it a delicious breeze! Creamy white butter slathered on Sarso Saag, paired with the perfect Makki ki Roti - talk about a taste explosion! Not only is this Punjabi classic a flavour bomb, but it's also a nutritional powerhouse thanks to the mighty mustard greens. Now, let's address the elephant in the room - making sarso ka saag isn't a walk in the park for everyone. Many find it a daunting task, especially if you're a kitchen rookie. But fear not! If you're planning to savour the goodness of Sarso Ke Saag this winter, we've got your back with foolproof tips to make Punjabi Sarso Ke Saag at home. Yes, even if you've never stepped foot in the kitchen, you're in for a treat - no mistakes allowed!





Here Are 7 Quick Tips for Perfect Sarso Ka Saag Every Time:

1. Choosing the Right Ingredients:

To kickstart your journey, gather fresh mustard greens, spinach, and bathua (if available). Opt for tender leaves to ensure a smooth texture. The pungent kick of mustard greens blends harmoniously with the mildness of spinach, creating a symphony of flavours. Don't forget to add ginger, garlic, green chillies, and a couple of tomatoes to the mix for that perfect balance.





2. Prepping Like a Pro:

Begin by washing the greens thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities. Chop them finely to facilitate easy cooking and ensure a velvety consistency in your saag. A pro tip: add a pinch of salt while boiling to retain the vibrant green colour of the leaves.





3. The Pot Matters:

Sarso Ka Saag demands the right vessel. Use a sturdy pot that can withstand slow cooking. Tradition meets taste when you let the saag simmer to perfection. A heavy-bottomed pot is your ticket to the velvety texture that makes this dish legendary.





4. The Art of Slow Cooking:

Sarso Ka Saag is a dish that rewards patience. Slow cooking is the key to unlocking its rich, earthy flavours. Use a pressure cooker or a deep pan, and let the ingredients simmer together. The longer they dance in harmony, the better the saag tastes. As the greens break down, their essence melds into a delightful amalgamation.





5. Tempering:

In a separate pan, heat ghee and add cumin seeds, chopped garlic, and green chillies. Allow this aromatic concoction to infuse, releasing a fragrance that will make your kitchen feel like a haven of spices. Pour this tempering over your simmering saag, and watch the magic unfold.





6. Makki Ki Roti - The Perfect Companion:

No Sarso Ka Saag experience is complete without its partner in crime - makki ki roti. Crafting these cornflour discs may seem daunting, but fear not, for simplicity is the key. Knead the dough with warm water, roll it into bite-sized portions, and pat them into flat circles. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown spots appear. The rustic charm of makki ki roti complements the saag impeccably.





7. Garnishing:

As your kitchen becomes a haven of enticing aromas, prepare for the final touch - garnishing. Drizzle a generous amount of ghee on top, adding a decadent richness to your creation. If you're feeling adventurous, sprinkle some garam masala for an extra burst of flavour. A dollop of fresh butter is the crowning glory that elevates your Sarso Ka Saag to a culinary masterpiece.





In conclusion, making Sarso Ka Saag is not just about cooking; it's a journey that takes you through the heart of Punjabi traditions. With these quick and easy tips, even a kitchen novice can savour the joy of preparing this winter delight. So, roll up your sleeves, tie on that apron, and let the magic of Sarso Ka Saag unfold in your kitchen!



