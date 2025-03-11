Motherhood brings a significant change in life, and returning to work after maternity leave adds to this transition. While extra chores, sleepless nights, and high stress levels are unavoidable, you can always look for a balance to manage the change. What is better than a healthy diet routine to start with? Eating the right kind of food at the right time will keep you energised and help you stay active and focused throughout the day. It will also help your body with postpartum healing. Wondering how to maintain a sustainable food routine in your daily life? Fret not, we have you covered. In this article, we have curated some easy and practical tips to manage meals for all working mothers.





Also Read: Viral Video: Are You A Busy Mom? These Food Hacks Will Save Your Time In Kitchen

Photo Credit: Pixabay



Here Are 7 Smart And Healthy Eating Hacks For Working Moms:

1. Plan Your Meals Ahead:

This is the first step towards healthy eating. It helps save the time spent planning meals every day. You can also prepare ingredients in advance, such as pre-cutting fruits and vegetables, mixing spices, and more, to reduce cooking time. Planning ahead ensures you have nutritious meals ready without the last-minute stress. Click here to learn how to plan your meals efficiently.

2. Eat Breakfast Like A King:

We all know how important it is to have a wholesome breakfast. It helps refuel energy and kick-start the day on the right note. So, mothers, give yourself some time in the morning to enjoy a power-packed meal to increase day-long productivity. Click here for some healthy breakfast options.

3. Swear By Healthy Snacking:

Increased work demands and baby responsibilities can be overwhelming and stressful, leading to untimely hunger pangs. While stress eating is not advisable, it is important to address your hunger. The answer is simple-choose your snacks mindfully. Find here some great go-to snack options for you.

4. Keep Yourself Well Hydrated:

Water balance in your body is the key to good health. Dehydration may lead to constant fatigue and various health issues, disrupting your workflow for the day. According to several health experts, not having enough fluids can also affect milk production in breastfeeding mothers. Keep a bottle on your work desk and drink water at regular intervals. Click here for some expert tips to stay hydrated throughout the day.

5. Pack Your Lunch Mindfully:

Does your productivity drop post-lunch? A heavy meal comprising dal, chawal, roti, and more can make you sleepy and tired. Instead, choose the right kind of food for your lunch breaks to add nutrients to your body while staying alert. Click here for some healthy lunch ideas to pack for work.

6. Manage Your Tea/Coffee Breaks:

While caffeine is a lifesaver during stressful days, drinking it in excess can have negative effects on your body, including decreased milk production in breastfeeding mothers. Limit your caffeine intake to two cups a day and add herbal tea to your diet to stay energised without affecting your health.

7. Keep Your Dinner Light:

Uninterrupted sleep is a distant dream with newborn babies, but it is important to give your body enough rest to stay energised the next day. Have a light and wholesome dinner and aim to sleep early to recharge yourself. Find here some quick and healthy dinner recipes to prepare on a weeknight.





Instead of getting overwhelmed, balance your day with some extra planning. And yes, never hesitate to ask for help. A well-balanced diet will keep you energised, focused, and ready to take on the day.