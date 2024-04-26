Hosting a dinner party is not a piece of cake. You need to do a lot of preparations and pre-planning to pull off the perfect party that leaves your guests happy and impressed. On the other side of the table, a perfect party guest is the one who does more than just show up in their best outfit. If you want to be the kind of guest everyone loves inviting to all their get-togethers, here are some simple tips to make note of. Remember that a perfect guest does not overpower the host and steal their thunder, but rather compliments them to throw a successful party.

7 Tips To Become The Most Loved Dinner Party Guest:

1. Don't Arrive Too Late

A good guest is the one who always arrives on time. This way, you can also get some quality time with the host and make yourselves comfortable before all the other guests arrive. No host likes a late guest who they have to call up every half hour to check on their status.

2. Bring Some Gift For The Host

It is always a good gesture to bring a little gift for the host. If you want to splurge, you can get a bottle of wine or champagne. You can also get a nicely packed box of chocolate or snacks, maybe some ice cream for dessert or just a bouquet of pretty flowers.

3. Appreciate The Host For Their Preparations

You must appreciate the host for whatever you like at their party. It could be their cooking, their home decor, their outfit or any other thing that you like. It is a polite habit and the host will feel happy and contented after getting some praise from a guest.

Photo Credit: Pexels

4. Take Small Quantities Of Food In The First Serving

Sometimes, the host may fail to arrange a good enough quantity of all the dishes. Maybe they planned to get a limited quantity of a wide variety of dishes. In such a case, you must not take up too much of any particular dish. In your first serving, always start with taking small quantities of each dish you want to eat. Once everyone has been served, you can help yourselves with a second serving if you want.

5. Do Not Complain About The Food Unless Necessary

If the menu is not as per your preference, do not start cribbing. If the taste of the food is also not as per your liking, you may share your views, but be subtle and gentle about it. Do not start calling any dish "bad" or "not tasty". If you think some dish has gone bad, you should gently bring it to the host's attention without creating any drama.

6. Socialise And Don't Be Glued To Your Phone

A good guest is not just kind to the host but to their fellow guests as well. Live in the moment, enjoy yourselves and mingle with the other guests. Do not sit in a corner, reserved and scrolling through your social media, chatting with your other friends online.

7. Help The Host With Cleaning Up

A good guest always helps the host with the cleaning. No, you need not put on your gloves and start doing the dishes. But, you can always help in taking dirty dishes to the kitchen sink or helping with any other necessary errands throughout the party, depending on the needs of the host.

How many of these tips do you follow? If you abide by them all, you may be the perfect party guest a host always dreams of.