Are you someone who loves hosting get-togethers and parties at home? If yes, then you would know how much effort and planning go into them. From arranging the house to setting the table, there are numerous things that one needs to take care of. Amidst all this, food often takes centre stage. We try to make the fanciest of dishes to impress our guests, but what we often forget are some basic etiquette rules one should follow while serving them. Nobody wants to risk disappointing their guests, right? In this article, we bring you a list of common mistakes to avoid while serving food to guests to make sure that they have an unforgettable experience at your place.

Here Are 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Serving Food To Guests:

To help you become a stellar host, here we have divided the pointers into separate sections, i.e., from the time your guests arrive at your house until the time they leave. This will help you better understand what should be avoided and what should be done at all times when the guest is there. Let's get started with the list.

Arrival:

1. Offer water/beverages

A good host is someone who knows how to welcome their guests in the correct way. You must always offer them water and ask them about the type of beverage they would like to have. Make sure to have both non-alcoholic and alcoholic options available.

2. Do not rush the meal

This is something that most of us are guilty of doing. Now, we understand that the temptation of indulging in delicious food is hard to resist, but when you have guests over, you must allow them some time to settle down before serving them food.

Snacks/Appetisers:

3. Use the right type of cutlery

Once your guests have gotten comfortable, you can start serving them snacks and appetisers. While doing so, make sure to give them the right type of cutlery so that they're able to enjoy the food without dropping it on their clothes.

4. Make sure to have sufficient condiments

Indian snacks can't be fully enjoyed without condiments on the side. These can include chutneys or pickles. While serving food to your guests, you shouldn't forget to bring them along. Also, make sure to refill them as and when required, and keep some tissue papers as well.

Main Course:

5. Do not overfeed your guests

We all know certain people who love to feed their guests extra food. While this may be an act of love, you shouldn't force them to eat something after they've told you they're full.

6. Be mindful of their food preferences

Before deciding the menu for your main course meal, keep in mind if any of your guests are allergic to a specific food. You may personally ask them about this and also inquire about the type of food they wish to have.

Desserts:

7. Pay attention to the presentation

The way you bid adieu to your guests is equally important as how you welcome them. And for this, you must always treat them to some mouth-watering desserts. You should be mindful of the presentation to make it look appetising. It's never a bad idea to have two dessert options to choose from.





Now that you're well aware of the dos and don'ts of serving food to your guests, keep them in mind the next time you decide to call them over.