According to Swiggy Instamart's Valentine's Day trends, India's love for chocolate reached new highs this year. Shoppers began stocking up on sweet treats well before 14 February, turning chocolates into one of the most-searched and most-gifted items of the season. The excitement built steadily through the week, with heart-shaped picks, themed packs and indulgent hampers filling carts across the country. The celebrations were not limited to self-treating either, as many orders were sent directly to partners, friends and family. With the platform buzzing from morning to night, the stage was set for a record breaking surge in chocolate orders on Valentine's Day itself.

India Ordered Chocolates At 1,042 A Minute

Chocolate truly stole the spotlight on Valentine's Day. As the clock approached noon, Instamart recorded a remarkable surge, with chocolate orders shooting up to an astonishing 1,042 per minute. In the days leading up to the celebration, heart-shaped chocolates became some of the most searched-for treats, showing just how much themed gifting has become part of the occasion. From silky dark pieces to fruity bites and nutty favourites, every kind of chocolate seemed to win hearts, and shoppers often picked up more than one.





Rs 25,000 Chocolate Carts Make A Statement

Some shoppers really took their Valentine's gifting to another level. Instamart saw a wave of big-ticket chocolate carts on both Chocolate Day and Valentine's Day, showing just how popular premium treats have become. Kolkata led the trend with a jaw-dropping order worth over Rs 25,000, packed with luxury dark chocolates, milk selections and beautifully curated gift boxes. Hyderabad and Delhi were close behind, with many customers choosing large, indulgent bundles that pointed to a growing preference for bulk buys and high-end gifting during the season of love.

Chocolate Led The Valentine's Day Rush Last Year Too

Interestingly, the chocolate craze did not begin this year, as last Valentine's Day brought its own rush of sweet orders. Last year too, chocolate proved to be one of India's favourite Valentine's Day gifts. Swiggy Instamart fulfilled an impressive 581 chocolate orders per minute on the day, marking a huge surge in demand. Swiggy's co-founder, Phani Kishan, shared the numbers on X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse into the scale of the celebration. He wrote, "Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine's Day rush is mad! At peak, we saw: 581 chocolate orders per minute. 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run." You can read more about it here.





If this trend is anything to go by, India's love for chocolate is only growing stronger with each Valentine's Day.