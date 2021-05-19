Maharashtra features a diversity of food, ranging from the coastal dishes to the rustic flavours of the mainland. From the famous vada pav to modak, Maharashtrian food is a combination of complex flavours that gives a burst of flavours on your tongue. Aside from a few traditional dishes that have made their way into the people's hearts, the traditional Maharashtrian cuisine is pretty much unknown outside of the state. The diverse spices contain kokum, tamarind, goda masala, coconut, which are a staple in Maharashtrian food.





Let us take a look at some easy Maharashtrian dishes that you can cook and add to your everyday food pallet!

Here are 7 Maharashtrian dishes that you can make at your home:

1. Basundi





Basundi is a famous Indian dessert made with sweetened and thickened milk and chopped nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Traditionally, the dessert is flavoured with cardamom and saffron. It's one of the most popular desserts in Maharastra and is made on festivals like Bhai Dooj, Raksha Bandhan, and Gudi Padwa. The traditional method of making basundi involves boiling the milk for a more extended time. It is also said that Rabbdi is the closest version of Basundi in North India. Click here for Basundi recipe.

This dessert is a tasty way to cool down in the heat.

2. Sol Kadhi





Sol Kadhi is a popular kokam - coconut milk dish from India's western coast. It is a popular drink in the Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa areas. It's made with coconut milk, green chillies, and has a sweet and tangy flavour from kokum. Fresh cilantro is added on top of it for flavouring. This drink is cool and refreshing, and it aids digestion. Many people prefer to drink Sol Kadhi after a heavy meal. Click here for Sol Kadhi recipe.

This sweet and tangy drink gives a refreshing taste.





3. Pudachi Vadi





A tasty fried dish that is perfect to have with your evening tea. Pudachi Vadi is a scrumptious snack that does not take long to prepare. It is prepared in both sweet and spicy flavours. Making these might be a lengthy process, but in the end, it's all worth the taste. Click here for Paduchi Vadi (Wadi) recipe.





4. Thalipeeth





This popular Maharashtrian dish is like a multi-grain pancake. Thalipeeth is produced from a particular type of flour known as 'bhajanee,' composed of grilled grains such as rice, wheat, bajra, jowar, and legumes like chana and urad. To enhance the flavour, the dough is mixed with chopped onion, coriander leaves and spices. Click here for Thalipeeth recipe.

Made from bhajanee, it is like a Maharshtrian Pancake





5. Keri Aamti





Keri Aamti (or Kairichi Aamti) is another popular Maharashtrian dish that is known to beat the summer heat. It is sweet and spicy thick gravy made from raw mangoes and authentic Indian spices and served with steamed white rice. The spices combine with the tangy flavour of raw mangoes to create a divine taste.





(Also Read: Benefits Of Raw Mango: 6 Reasons To Add Kairi To Your Summer Diet)





6. Misal Pav





Misal Pav is a classic Pune dish and is popular all over Maharashtra. It comes with Pav and a spicy and tangy lentil curry made with moth beans. To lessen the spice, it is sometimes eaten with yoghurt. Although it is breakfast food, Maharashtrians eat it at any time of day. Misal comes in various spicy varieties, including Puneri Missal (topped with poha), Nagpuri Missal, Mumbai Missal and other forms. Click here for Misal Pav recipe.

7. Bharli Vangi





Brinjals stuffed with coconut, onion, jaggery and Marathi goda masala is a popular way to prepare Bharli Vangli. The Konkani method of making Bharli Vangi and add roasted peanuts and fresh coriander leaves to the masala paste. This gives it a wholesome flavour and leaves you wanting more. Click here for Bharli Vangi recipe.





Try these tasty vegetarian Maharashtrian lunch dishes and let us know in the comment section which one is your favourite.