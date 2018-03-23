Raw Mango Health Benefits: 6 Reasons To Add Kairi To Your Summer Diet

Highlights Nothing spells relief like taking a sip of raw mango juice in summers.

Raw mango has vitamin C which can cure scurvy.

Raw mango can prevent dehydration and provide energy.

Nothing spells relief quite like the sensation of sipping on cool khatta-meetha kairi ka panna that has been spiced with black salt, cumin powder and ginger powder. Street vendors selling pieces of kachcha aam also start cropping up here and there, offering passers by a temporary respite from the sweltering heat. We all love to munch on raw mango and drink its juice because it's simply delicious, and it tastes of nostalgia. But, there's a reason our mothers always keep a stock in the fridge and feed us kairi pickle during the summers - they are very healthy.



Also Read: 10 Best Raw Mango Recipes

Here are some amazing raw mango health benefits:

1. Protects From Intense Heat And Dehydration

Drinking juice of raw mango during summers is more than a mere exercise in palate pleasing. The drink reduces the effects of intense heat and prevents dehydration, by stopping excessive loss of sodium chloride and iron from the body. These minerals often tend to leach out into your sweat, during summers, making you dehydrated.

2. Cures Stomach Troubles

Raw mango is also consumed for its action against gastrointestinal disorders, which tend to go up during the summers. Raw mangoes are often prescribed to people with morning sickness, constipation, diarrhoea, chronic dyspepsia and indigestion.



Also Read: Aam Papad (Mango Fruit Leather), the Sweet and Spicy Relish We All Love

3. Good For The Heart

The presence of niacin makes raw mangoes heart-healthy fruits. Niacin reduces risks of cardiovascular ailments and improves blood cholesterol levels.

4. Treats Scurvy

Raw mango powder, or amchur, is believed to be an effective treatment for scurvy, which is often characterised by bleeding gums, rashes, bruising, weakness and fatigue. This is because raw mango is extremely rich in vitamin-C, the deficiency of which causes scurvy. The same vitamin also promotes elasticity in blood vessels and promotes formation of red blood cells.



Also Read: Notch Up the Tang: Amchoor or Raw Mango Powder, the Summer Cooler

5. Promotes Health Of Liver And Intestine

Raw mangoes are great for the liver, and are believed to treat liver ailments. Chewing on raw mango pieces initiates bile secretion into the small intestine, where it increases the absorption of fats and also kills harmful microbes present in food.

6. Gives An Energy Boost

Having a little bit of raw mango powder cures the afternoon drowsiness that often takes effect after your meals. This is because raw mango gives your body an energy boost that wakes you up and helps you perform well.

Nature has fortified raw mango with a number of vitamins and minerals, which make it an effective antidote for a lot of summer ailments. Not that we needed any more reasons to consume raw mango chutneys, pickles and drinks, but these health benefits are certainly encouraging, aren't they?