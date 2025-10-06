Avocados have become a favourite in kitchens around the world, loved for their creamy texture, buttery taste and incredible versatility. From spreading on toast to blending into smoothies or tossing in salads, this superfood can elevate almost any dish. But not all avocados are the same. Each variety brings its own flavour, texture and charm to the table. From the popular Hass to the mild and elegant Fuerte, it's time for foodies to explore the unique tastes and textures of different avocado varieties. In this guide, we'll introduce eight avocados you should know and try.





Photo Credit: iStock





Here Are 8 Different Types Of Avocados You Should Know And Try:

1. Hass

Hass is the most popular avocado you'll find in markets around the world. Its dark, bumpy skin hides a creamy, rich and slightly nutty flesh that's perfect for guacamole or a simple avocado toast. It mashes easily and stays flavourful even when fully ripe. If you're new to avocados, this is a great variety to start with.

2. Fuerte

Fuerte avocados have smooth, thin green skin and a buttery, mild taste. They stay green even when ripe, which makes salads and sandwiches look fresh and vibrant. They slice beautifully and add a subtle creaminess without overpowering other flavours. Many avocado lovers swear by Fuerte for everyday use.

3. Bacon

Bacon avocados are lighter and milder compared to Hass, with smooth green skin and a slightly watery texture. They work really well in salads, salsas or anywhere you want a gentle avocado flavour. If you prefer something less rich but still delicious, Bacon is the perfect choice.

4. Reed

Reed avocados are large and round with thick skin that makes them easy to store and slice. Their flesh is creamy, rich and slightly nutty, making them ideal for spreads, desserts or even just enjoying with a pinch of salt. They are perfect for anyone who loves a luxurious, indulgent avocado experience.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Pinkerton

Pinkerton avocados are long and luscious with a small seed, so you get more creamy flesh. They have a slightly sweet flavour and a buttery texture that works well for mashing, smoothies or sandwiches. They're also available for a longer season, so you can enjoy them even when other varieties are scarce.

6. Zutano

Zutano avocados have shiny, thin skin and a light, refreshing flavour. They are less creamy than Hass or Reed but are perfect for salads or pairing with seafood dishes. If you're looking for a subtle avocado taste without heaviness, Zutano is a great option.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Lamb Hass

Lamb Hass is similar to the classic Hass but larger in size, with the same dark, pebbly skin. Its flesh is rich, creamy and flavourful, making it great for spreading on toast or making guacamole. If you love Hass, you'll enjoy the extra indulgence that Lamb Hass offers.

8. Gwen

Gwen avocados have thick green skin and a buttery taste. They are slightly smaller than Hass but deliver a similar creamy texture that's perfect for slicing or mashing. Gwen is versatile, making it a favourite for salads, sandwiches, or just eating on its own.





Photo Credit: iStock

Avocado Guide: How To Pick, Cut And Store Avocados Properly

How To Ensure Avocado Is Ripe?

To check if an avocado is ripe, gently squeeze it in the palm of your hand. It should yield slightly to pressure without feeling mushy. You can also check the colour - most varieties darken as they ripen.

How To Cut Avocado Easily?

Start by slicing the avocado lengthwise around the seed. Twist the halves to separate them, then remove the pit with a spoon or carefully with a knife. Scoop out the flesh or slice it as desired for salads, toast or smoothies.

How To Store Avocados To Keep Them Fresh?

To keep avocados fresh, store unripe ones at room temperature until they soften. Once ripe, place them in the refrigerator to slow down further ripening. If you've cut an avocado, sprinkle it with lemon juice and cover tightly to prevent browning.

With so many avocado varieties to explore and simple tips to keep them fresh, you can elevate every meal with this versatile superfood.