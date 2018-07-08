Nutrition In Avocado: Health Benefits Of This 'Fatty' Fruit

This fruit has a signature creamy texture and rich nutty flavour
there are 3basic type- West india, Guatemalan and mexican
Smaller sized avocado tend to be more oily and higher in fats
Avocado makes the cut to be a part of a list of healthy foods because it is a good source of nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals; an excellent source of vitamin C; and has heart protective healthy fats. Avocados are a versatile fruit that is botanically a large berry containing a single seed or pit. Also known as 'makkhan fal' in India, avocados have a high-fat content, yet considered as one of the healthiest fruits you can include in your daily diet. Moreover, this 'fatty' fruit helps promote weight loss. This is because avocados are loaded with good monounsaturated oils, which do not pile up calories and help lubricate joints and lower blood pressure. Avocados are quite popular all over the world. Avocado trees are cultivated in the Mediterranean regions across the world. In India, avocados are grown scattered in southern tropical states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.
Avocados are a versatile fruit that is botanically a large berry containing a single seed or pit
Health Benefits Of Avocado
Full Of Monounsaturated Fats: Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) are healthy fats and consuming them have been linked to lower risks of heart diseases, mainly because they lower LDL while improving the HDL. Research has also indicated that MUFAs also positively affect insulin levels and blood sugar controls, which is beneficial for type 2 diabetes. Avocados are a good source of oleic acid, a MUFA that is known for its ability to improve memory and brain function.
Good Source Of Carotenoids: Avocados are a good source of carotenoids. Carotenoids are linked to lowering inflammation, promoting healthy growth and development, and boosting immunity.
Avocados are a good source of carotenoids
Rich In Vitamins C and K:Vitamin K is actively involved in calcium absorption in the body. Eating avocados helps with the calcification of bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin K carries the calcium out of the arteries preventing plaque formation, a leading cause for heart attack. Vitamin K is a blood clotting vitamin and helps prevent excessive blood loss due to injuries.
Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and a free radical scavenger. It is also very important for the synthesis of collagen. Vitamin C helps prevent anaemia by improving the absorption of iron from our food. The most important benefit is its ability to enhance immunity. There is a well-documented evidence about its role in preventing and decreasing the duration of respiratory tract infections, and prevent against infections that cause pneumonia, malaria and diarrhoea.
Avocados helps with the calcification of bones reducing the risk of osteoporosis
Fibre-Rich Fruit: Fibre is a word you hear very often in connection to good health, rightly so. Diets high in fibre are linked to better digestive health, both in terms of good bowel movement and improving the flora of the intestines by working as a pro- and pre-biotic. Fibre is also linked to lower risks of heart diseases, cancer and better sugar controls.
Power-Packed With Antioxidants: Avocado contains phytochemicals like beta-sitosterol, glutathione and lutein, which are beneficial for macular health - preventing cataracts. Phytochemicals protect the body by scavenging free radicals that cause oxidative damage, which can lead to DNA damage resulting in cell mutations. The highest concentration of these antioxidants is located in the dark green flesh closest to the peel, according to the California Avocado Commission so peel thin or peel like a banana.
Avocado contains phytochemicals like beta-sitosterol, glutathione and lutein, which are beneficial for macular health
Comprises Folate: Folate is a critically essential nutrient for pregnant and lactating mothers to protect their child from birth defects like spinal bifida and neural tube defects. Diets rich in folate have also been linked to protection from strokes.
High Amount Of Proteins: Fruits are usually not thought of as a source of protein, but the avocado has probably the highest amount of protein. Proteins are essential for every cell of our body. Being a source of protein, avocado works well for sports people and people with active life style, helping in building lean muscle mass and burning fat.
Nutrition In Avocado
Nutrient
Amount/100g
Water
73.56 g
Calories
144.36Kcals
Protein
2.95g
Fat
13.86g
Fibre
6.69g
CHO
1.75g
Total Folates
67.17 micrograms
Vitamin C
9.36mg
Vitamin K
38.74micrograms
Potassium
377mg
Total Sat Fats
1237mg
Total MUFA
8710mg
Total PUFA
1141mg
Avocado nutrition makes it an amazing fruit to include in your meals. Its versatility allows it to be used with a number of recipes. The only point you need to keep in mind is that it is a high fat source, so do not eat large quantities, but as a part of a healthy balanced meal it can pay you dividends.