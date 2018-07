Nutrition In Avocado: Health Benefits Of This 'Fatty' Fruit

Highlights This fruit has a signature creamy texture and rich nutty flavour

there are 3basic type- West india, Guatemalan and mexican

Smaller sized avocado tend to be more oily and higher in fats

5 Creative Ways To Have Avocado)

Avocados are a versatile fruit that is botanically a large berry containing a single seed or pit

Avocados are a good source of carotenoids

Avocados helps with the calcification of bones reducing the risk of osteoporosis

Avocado contains phytochemicals like beta-sitosterol, glutathione and lutein, which are beneficial for macular health

Nutrient Amount/100g Water 73.56 g Calories 144.36Kcals Protein 2.95g Fat 13.86g Fibre 6.69g CHO 1.75g Total Folates 67.17 micrograms Vitamin C 9.36mg Vitamin K 38.74micrograms Potassium 377mg Total Sat Fats 1237mg Total MUFA 8710mg Total PUFA 1141mg

Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) are healthy fats and consuming them have been linked to lower risks of heart diseases, mainly because they lower LDL while improving the HDL. Research has also indicated that MUFAs also positively affect insulin levels and blood sugar controls, which is beneficial for type 2 diabetes . Avocados are a good source of oleic acid, a MUFA that is known for its ability to improve memory and brain function.Avocados are a good source of carotenoids. Carotenoids are linked to lowering inflammation , promoting healthy growth and development, and boosting immunity. Vitamin K is actively involved in calcium absorption in the body. Eating avocados helps with the calcification of bones , reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Vitamin K carries the calcium out of the arteries preventing plaque formation, a leading cause for heart attack. Vitamin K is a blood clotting vitamin and helps prevent excessive blood loss due to injuries.Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and a free radical scavenger. It is also very important for the synthesis of collagen. Vitamin C helps prevent anaemia by improving the absorption of iron from our food. The most important benefit is its ability to enhance immunity. There is a well-documented evidence about its role in preventing and decreasing the duration of respiratory tract infections, and prevent against infections that cause pneumonia, malaria and diarrhoea.Fibre is a word you hear very often in connection to good health, rightly so. Diets high in fibre are linked to better digestive health, both in terms of good bowel movement and improving the flora of the intestines by working as a pro- and pre-biotic. Fibre is also linked to lower risks of heart diseases, cancer and better sugar controls.Avocado contains phytochemicals like beta-sitosterol, glutathione and lutein, which are beneficial for macular health - preventing cataracts. Phytochemicals protect the body by scavenging free radicals that cause oxidative damage, which can lead to DNA damage resulting in cell mutations. The highest concentration of these antioxidants is located in the dark green flesh closest to the peel, according to the California Avocado Commission so peel thin or peel like a banana.Folate is a critically essential nutrient for pregnant and lactating mothers to protect their child from birth defects like spinal bifida and neural tube defects. Diets rich in folate have also been linked to protection from strokes.Fruits are usually not thought of as a source of protein, but the avocado has probably the highest amount of protein. Proteins are essential for every cell of our body. Being a source of protein, avocado works well for sports people and people with active life style, helping in building lean muscle mass and burning fat.Avocado nutrition makes it an amazing fruit to include in your meals. Its versatility allows it to be used with a number of recipes. The only point you need to keep in mind is that it is a high fat source, so do not eat large quantities, but as a part of a healthy balanced meal it can pay you dividends. Thanks!