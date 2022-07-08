Chandigarh, also known as 'The City Beautiful', rightly adheres to its title of being one of the most beautiful cities in India. Located at the foot-hills of the Shivalik mountains - the city encompasses scenic landscape and offers stunning views. As you drive into Chandigarh, you'll immediately feel a sense of tranquillity - away from the hustle and bustle of crowded cities. While it is notable for its well-planned architecture and lush green gardens - the city also provides a wide array of mouth-watering food. And no, we are not talking about the cliched Butter Chicken or Chole Bhature. Although widely loved, there is so much more to explore. From popular boutique cafes to high-end restaurants and more - they will surely leave you drooling. So, if you want to unwind from your hectic schedule and indulge in a delicious dinner meal over the weekend - plan a visit to this beautiful city. Here we bring you a list of 9 best restaurants in Chandigarh to enjoy dinner with your friends or family this weekend.





Here're 9 Best Restaurants In Chandigarh You Must Try:

Casa Bella Vista (Our Recommendation)

If you're a fan of authentic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, then this is the place to be. Nestled in a cosy corner in one of the most popular localities of the city - this restaurant has a warm ambience and is famous for its wood-fired oven pizzas. We recommend you all to try their Artichoke Pizza, Casa Bella Vista Pizza, Gnocchi and Mediterranean Platter.

What: Casa Bella Vista

Where: QQ3P+RVH, Sector 10-D, Chandigarh,

When: 10:30am -11pm

Cost For Two: INR 1400 (Approx)

Cottage

As the name suggests, this restaurant will make you feel like you're dining in a cottage. Rustic decor with gable roofs and stone walls - it is a perfect place to unwind with your family and friends. Their menu offers a wide range of delectable European and Mediterranean dishes.

What: Cottage

Where: SCO 44, Madhya Marg, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh

When: 11am -11pm

Cost For Two: INR 1100 (Approx)

Tin Tin

The city's newly opened Pan-Asian restaurant, Tin Tin is a must-try to indulge in a modern Asian dining experience. It has a unique black and white architectural interior and offers a wide range of delectable dishes. We recommend you try their Chicken Open Bao Bun and Chicken Katsu.

What: Tin Tin

Where: SCO 165-167, Sub-City Center, Sector 34A, Chandigarh

When: 12pm -1am

Cost For Two: INR 1300 (Approx)

Virgin Courtyard

Another fine-dining Italian restaurant in Chandigarh, this restaurant has an all-white interior, a warmly light courtyard terrace with pebbles for flooring. Indulge in its authentic Italian dishes and enjoy a blissful dining experience with your loved ones.

What: Virgin Courtyard

Where: SCO 1A, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh

When: 11:30am - 11pm

Cost For Two: INR 2200 (Approx)

Plefora- The Theatre Cafe

A one-of its kind theatre cafe, Plefora has an all-outdoor garden seating and its mesmerising white cabanas give it a Bohemian vibe. What sets this place apart is that you can drive-in for a movie screening on weekends and enjoy its delicious food from the comfort of your car.

What: Plefora- The Theatre Cafe

Where: The Palm, Manohar Infrastructure & Constructions Pvt. Ltd, Mullanpur Garibdas, Sector 3, New Chandigarh

When: 12pm -12am

Cost For Two: INR 1400 (Approx)

Tulum

If you are visiting Chandigarh, you cannot miss out on this beautiful place! Enjoy the most mesmerising rooftop dining experience with a panoramic view of the city. It has a startling menu of bubbly cocktails and gratifying food- perfect for a dinner outing for the weekend.

What: Tulum

Where: SCO 165-167, Sub-City Center, Sector 34A, Chandigarh

When: 11:30am-12:30am

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (Approx)

Dastaan

If you're craving some mouth-watering Indian cuisine, Dastaan is sure to leave you drooling! Located in the heart of the city, this polished restaurant has great ambience and offers traditional North Indian and Mughlai delicacies.

What: Dastaan

Where: SCO 43, Madhya Marg, Sector 7-C,Chandigarh

When:11:30am- 10:30pm

Cost For Two: INR 1600 (Approx)

Hibachi

Famous for its live cooking station, Hibachi offers a culinary experience you certainly do not want to miss out on! From sushi, south-east Asian curries to Pan-Asian specialities and more - this restaurant is every Chinese, Japanese and Thai food lover's delight.

What: Hibachi

Where: SCO 58, Hotel Icon, Madhya Marg, Sector 8C, Chandigarh

When:12pm-10pm

Cost For Two: INR 1800 (Approx)

Swagath

Chandigarh's all-time favourite restaurant, Swagath, never fails to disappoint. It has an earth-toned ambience and offers a wide variety of regional Indian dishes. An ideal restaurant to enjoy a dinner meal with your family.

What: Swagath

Where: SCO 7, Madhya Marg, Sector 26, Chandigarh

When: 11am- 2:30am

Cost For Two: INR 1500 (Approx)













Try out these restaurants in Chandigarh and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.