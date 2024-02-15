When it comes to freshening up our breath, we often turn to commercial mouth fresheners. However, did you know that your kitchen is a treasure trove of natural ingredients that can leave your breath feeling fresh and clean? From herbs to spices, let's explore the wonderful world of natural mouth fresheners that are both effective and readily available. Incorporating natural mouth fresheners into your daily routine not only helps keep your breath fresh but also promotes good oral hygiene. The best part? Most of these foods must already be there in your kitchen pantry!

Here Are 9 Foods That Work As Natural Mouth Fresheners:

Fresh Herbs:

1. Mint:

Mint leaves are nature's breath mint! Chewing on fresh mint leaves not only leaves your mouth feeling cool and refreshed but also helps to neutralize odours.

2. Coriander:

This humble herb contains chlorophyll, which acts as a natural deodorizer for your mouth. Chewing on a sprig of fresh coriander after a meal can help combat bad breath.

Mint leaves are refreshing.

Photo Credit: iStock

Citrus Fruits:

3. Lemon:

The tangy freshness of lemon is unbeatable! Squeeze some lemon juice into a glass of water and swish it around in your mouth to help cleanse and freshen your breath. Be mindful not to overdo it, as the acidity of lemon can erode tooth enamel over time.

4. Oranges:

Besides being delicious, oranges can also help freshen your breath. The natural citrus oils found in orange peels have antibacterial properties that can help combat odour-causing bacteria in the mouth.

Spices:

5. Cloves:

Cloves are not just for spicing up your chai and food! These tiny spice powerhouses contain eugenol, a compound known for its antiseptic properties. Chewing on a clove can help freshen your breath and soothe toothaches.

6. Fennel Seeds:

In India, fennel seeds, or saunf, are a popular post-meal tradition. Not only do they aid in digestion, but they also freshen your breath naturally. Simply chew on a few fennel seeds after a meal for a refreshing burst of flavour.

7. Cardamom:

Cardamom, with its distinct aromatic flavour, is another fantastic natural mouth freshener. It contains compounds that help combat bad breath and leave your mouth feeling clean and refreshed. Chew on a few cardamom pods after meals for a delightful breath refresher.

Fennel seeds are commonly consumed after meals in India.

Photo Credit: iStock

Crunchy Vegetables:

8. Carrots:

Crunchy vegetables like carrots and celery act as natural toothbrushes, scraping away food particles and plaque from your teeth. Plus, their high water content helps stimulate saliva production, which is essential for maintaining oral hygiene and preventing bad breath.

9. Baking Soda:

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a versatile ingredient that can be found in almost every kitchen. It works as a natural deodorizer, neutralising odours caused by bacteria in the mouth. Simply mix a teaspoon of baking soda with water and use it as a mouth rinse for fresh breath.

How to Incorporate Natural Mouth Fresheners into Your Routine:

After meals: Chewing on fresh herbs like mint or coriander can help cleanse your palate and freshen your breath after a meal.





Throughout the day: Keep a small container of fennel seeds, cardamom pods, or cloves handy for a quick breath refresher whenever you need it.





Before bedtime: Rinse your mouth with a mixture of lemon juice and water to help kill bacteria and keep your mouth feeling fresh overnight.





So, the next time you reach for a commercial mouth freshener, consider giving one of these kitchen staples a try.