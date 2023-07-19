A traditional meal in India follows a pattern - it starts with something light and gradually becomes rich and heavy, finally ending on a sweet note with some dessert. Then comes a mouth freshener, or as we call it in Hindi, a mukhwas. Usually, in most parts of the country, mukhwas comprise paan (betel leaf) or some hing and pudina goli. Unlike the world's notion of mouth freshener, which is usually a spray or liquid, here it is made with seeds, herbs and leaves having several health benefits as well. And the best part is - you can prepare your mukhwas as home too, as per your preference. So, we thought of sharing a DIY mouth freshener recipe that you can prepare with some common ingredients at home - ajwain (carom seeds), saunf (fennel seeds) and dhania (coriander seeds). And guess what, it can kick-start the digestion process after a heavy and wholesome desi meal.





DIY Mouth Freshener: Why Is Ajwain-Saunf-Dhania Mix Considered Healthy?

How Ajwain Helps Promote Digestion:

One of the most crucial benefits of ajwain is its ability to prevent acidity, heartburn, indigestion, and other such gut problems. The seed contains some active enzymes that help boost our digestive functions and facilitate the release of gastric juices, promoting overall gut health.

How Saunf Helps Promote Digestion:

Saunf is considered one of the most popular mouth fresheners across the globe due to its ability to reduce halitosis by killing the bad breath producing bacteria. Alongside, it is also known to neutralise acid produced in the stomach, promoting digestion and flow of gastric enzymes.

How Dhania Helps Promote Digestion:

Dhania, or coriander seeds, is known to stimulate digestive enzymes and juices, which further helps boost our digestive system. It is also enriched with fibre that regulates bowel movement, aiding good gut health.





How To Make Ajwain-Saunf-Dhania Mix At Home:

Now that you know the benefits of this homemade mouth freshener, we suggest, prepare a jar at home and store for enjoying after your meals. The recipe is super simple - all you need to do is take one cup saunf, one cup ajwain and half cup coriander seeds and dry roast them on tawa. Make sure the tawa is on low-medium flame and you stir the mix continuously to avoid burning.





When the spices are toasted well, switch off the flame, transfer the mix to a plate, and let it cool. In this step, you can add some black salt to the mix for added taste. But we like having it as is to enjoy the natural flavours.





Once the mix cools down, transfer it to an airtight container and keep handy. But remember, mouth fresheners can be addictive, so avoid having it in excess amount. In fact, have it in moderation to make the most of its benefits.





Try this homemade mouth freshener and let us know how you liked it.