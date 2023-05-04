Indian cuisine has plenty of choices for every course and every kind of craving. Looking for a quick and light snack? Dhokla is a great option. Think you ate too much and are feeling bloated? Just drink up some jal jeera and it'll come to your rescue for all your digestion remedies. Similarly, Indian cuisine has its share of natural mouth fresheners for post-meal freshness. Saunf and mishri is the most common one, but another popular one would be paan. Turns out even Karisma Kapoor is a fan of this delicious treat and we have proof from her Instagram stories! Take a look:

In the picture that Karisma Kapoor shared, we could see a tray full of the refreshing treat - paan. It appeared that Karisma Kapoor had already eaten a bite or two of it. "Paan anyone," she asked in a poll on Instagram. She also added a drool emoji along with it, implying that she clearly enjoyed the post-meal freshener!

For the unversed, paan is a chewable mouth freshener made by combining betel leaves that are filled with areca nut, dried fruits, gulkand, candied fruit, roasted coconut and even an edible silver leaf! You can easily make street-style meetha paan at home in just five minutes. Here is the full recipe for meetha paan.

Coming back to Karisma Kapoor, the actress regularly treats us to snippets from her foodie diaries. She recently posted a selfie picture, showing her unfiltered self. "Hungry or thoughtful," she captioned it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for 'Murder Mubarak', a Homi Adajania film slated to release in 2024 also starring Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma.