Are you tired of dealing with bad breath and the embarrassment that comes with it? Cheer up, we have some good news for you! There are certain foods that can actually help combat bad odours and give you a 'breath of fresh air'. Yes, you read that right, there are foods that kill bad odours. Imagine enjoying great flavours while knowing that they are simultaneously combating bad odours. It's a win-win situation! But first, it's important to address the issue of bad breath at its core. Medically known as Halitosis, bad breath is a problem that we've all experienced at some point, and there's no need to feel embarrassed. Nutritionist Dr Geeta Buryok suggests what factors could lead to bad breath in the first place and one should make efforts to avoid them.





Also Read: 6 Foods One Should Have For Healthy, Germ-Free Teeth

What Are The Main Causes Of Bad Breath?

1. Poor Oral Hygiene

This is the most common cause of bad breath, yet it is often overlooked. Neglecting to brush or floss regularly, especially before bedtime, can lead to plaque formation on the teeth. Additionally, certain bacteria on the tongue release sulfur gases, which are responsible for the bad smell.

2. Diet Issues

Foods with strong odours or flavours can cause bad breath. Consuming garlic, onions, and certain spices frequently can contribute to unpleasant breath. Coffee and alcohol, with their strong smells, also play a role. The odours from these foods remain in your mouth, and as they are processed by your body, they release chemicals that are exhaled through the lungs.

3. Smoking

If you smoke or chew tobacco, the chemicals in these products linger in your mouth. Apart from causing bad breath, smoking stains teeth and diminishes your ability to taste.

4. Dry Mouth

Excessive caffeine consumption or breathing through the mouth can contribute to dry mouth. In this condition, the mouth doesn't produce enough saliva to remove dead cells that accumulate on the tongue and gums, resulting in an unpleasant breath.

5. Acid Reflux

This occurs when undigested food or stomach acids flow back into the oesophagus, causing a bitter or sour taste in the mouth. Burping can also release these acids and result in foul breath.

6. Crash Diets

Following a low-carb diet or fasting causes the body to break down fat, producing chemicals called ketones. These ketones can be detected in your breath and can cause bad breath.

7. Chronic Diseases

Foul breath can be a symptom of persistent conditions such as diabetes, kidney or liver disease, and respiratory tract infections like pneumonia or bronchitis.





Also Read: Oral Care: 8 Foods Kids Must Avoid To Prevent Cavity

Home remedies work to get rid of bad breath.

How Can You Get Rid Of Bad Breath? Here're Some Foods To Get Rid Of Bad Breath

Fortunately, other than practising good oral hygiene, there are natural remedies to combat bad breath. Dr Geeta Buryok suggests some easy methods to put you out of your misery.

1. Stay Hydrated:

Keep yourself well-hydrated to ensure the smooth operation of your body's natural cleaning system. Consume citrus fruits or juices that help flush out toxins.

2. Eat More Yoghurt:

Studies have shown that consuming plain, sugarless yoghurt daily can help prevent foul odours. Yoghurt reduces hydrogen sulfide, a compound found on the tongue that causes bad breath.

3. Get Your Fix On Fennel Seeds:

Fennel seeds have antibacterial properties and are often used as a mouth freshener. You can consume them raw or prepare fennel tea. Chewing fennel seeds promotes saliva production, which washes away bacteria.

4. Consume Citrus Fruits:

For dry mouth, eat citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits. These fruits stimulate saliva production. The acidity in lemons specifically inhibits bacterial growth, and their strong scent helps mask bad odours.

5. Chew Cloves:

Cloves have antibacterial properties that are similar to those of fennel seeds. You can chew on cloves or consume them as clove tea.

6. Parsley:

This green herb contains chlorophyll, which neutralises bad odours. There are a couple of ways to use parsley: either chew on fresh parsley leaves or dip them in vinegar and then chew. You can also extract juice from parsley leaves and consume it.





No more awkward moments of self-consciousness. But if your bad breath persists despite trying these tips, it's advisable to consult your dentist.